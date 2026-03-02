Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Author Pamela Thompson announced her plans to release an audiobook edition of Truths & Contradictions: Life-Changing Experiences in Afghanistan, which she will narrate herself. The audiobook is expected to be available on major audiobook platforms by mid-2026, marking nearly one year since the book's original publication in March 2025

Thompson's decision to personally narrate the audiobook stems from the deeply personal nature of her experiences living and working in Afghanistan during 2010, 2011, and 2015. The audio format will allow listeners to hear directly from Thompson as she recounts her firsthand observations of daily life, cross-cultural engagement, and the long-term human impact of international development work in a country that continues to evolve beyond Western headlines.

"Afghanistan doesn't end when the headlines do. The people and the contradictions stay with you," Thompson reflects.

The book is especially timely in its focus on the experiences of Afghan women, civilians, and those who worked alongside international actors, voices often marginalized in broader narratives. The audiobook format will make these perspectives accessible to a wider audience, including commuters, travelers, and those who prefer audio content.

Truths & Contradictions challenges readers to reconsider what they think they know about Afghanistan, dispelling myths about Afghan culture and Islam while illuminating the extraordinary courage and resilience of the Afghan people.

Beyond memoir, Truths & Contradictions offers profound insights for leaders navigating change and uncertainty.

Pamela Thompson, Canadian author, leadership and transition coach, and international consultant, draws on her years of experience living and working in Afghanistan in her book Truths & Contradictions.

"One of the most important leadership lessons I have learned from living and working in a variety of cultures and contexts is the importance of being curious," Pamela writes. "When we are curious and seek to understand, it opens up a connection with another. Whereas when we go to judgment and become critical of another, they can feel it, and often it makes a wall go up between the two of us. This is one of the lessons I explore in my book Truths & Contradictions."

Pamela Thompson, Canadian author, leadership and transition coach, and international consultant, draws on her years of experience living and working in Afghanistan in her book Truths & Contradictions.Pamela Thompson is a Canadian author, leadership and transition coach, and international consultant who has lived and worked on five continents. Over more than three decades, she has supported Ministers, government departments, NGOs, and international development teams, including extensive work in Afghanistan supporting the Ministry of Public Health to develop their first strategic plan and building the capacity of internal teams to do planning. She is the founder of Creative Life Coaching & Consulting and of Female Wave of Change Canada, a national nonprofit aligned with a global movement that supports conscious women leaders committed to social impact and systemic change.

She has donated a portion of book proceeds to organizations supporting education for Afghan women and girls, including Right to Learn Afghanistan, reflecting her ongoing commitment to impact beyond publication.

Truths & Contradictions: Life-Changing Experiences in Afghanistan is now available internationally through multiple platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and several others. The book speaks to leaders seeking inspiration, women navigating crossroads, globally engaged readers, and anyone interested in Afghanistan's culture and history.

