The Extrusion Technology for Aluminum Profiles Foundation (ET Foundation) and the Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC) have extended the deadline for the Call for Abstracts for papers to be considered for presentation at the Fourteenth International Aluminum Extrusion Technology Seminar-ET '27. The extended deadline allows potential authors to submit their abstracts no later than April 30, 2026

The ET Seminar is the longest running technical conference for the aluminum extrusion industry. ET '27 is scheduled for April 26 30, 2027, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida, USA. The heart of the conference is scheduled for April 27 29, 2027, with in-conjunction educational events scheduled before and after the ET Seminar to provide a comprehensive learning experience. More information is available at ET27.us.

The international aluminum extrusion industry, manufacturers, end users of aluminum extrusions, as well as product engineers and designers are invited to submit technical paper abstracts through the ET '27 Abstract Submissions Portal at ETPapers.org. Authors are encouraged to submit paper abstracts of no more than 150 words to be considered for presentation, which will be arranged in the following seven tracks:

Alloys Billet Process

Extrusion Equipment

Extrusion Die Process Application

Sustainability Management

Extrusion Die R&D

Extrusion Finishes Fabrication

Extrusion Design Innovation

Presentations at ET '27 are expected to address topics specifically related to aluminum extrusion, such as new processes or techniques, the use of new and updated equipment, best practices, sustainability and environmental issues, market developments, product applications, metallurgical and manufacturing research, emerging technology, and more.

Selected authors will be invited to submit technical papers based on abstracts reviewed by the ET Seminar Committee, which is comprised of aluminum extrusion industry professionals and academics involved in extrusion and related scientific research.

Papers of a technical, practical, operational, or theoretical nature are encouraged for ET '27. Renowned experts are prominent among ET authors, although not every author needs to have a lengthy set of credentials. Solid common-sense work reflecting real-world extrusion practice is welcome.

Accepted papers will be published in the Proceedings of ET '27, distributed to all delegates. For more than 50 years, ET papers have delivered innovative information and problem-solving resources for the aluminum extrusion industry; ET Proceedings have become one of the industry's most valuable resources and are frequently referenced in other technical publications.

