Avanza Capital Holdings Launches Next-Generation Lender Portal and Technology Platform to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Avanza Capital Holdings today announced a major technology investment and the full-scale launch of its newly redesigned Lender Portal, integrated CRM, and operations platform-marking a defining milestone as the firm enters its next phase of accelerated growth.

Following several years of sustained expansion, Avanza Capital is positioned for continued significant growth. To support this trajectory, the firm has implemented advanced infrastructure designed to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen reporting, elevate transparency, and reinforce institutional-grade risk oversight.

"This is not a cosmetic upgrade-it's a foundational evolution," said Frank Scarso, CEO of Avanza Capital. "Growth at this level requires stronger systems, smarter automation, disciplined underwriting, and real-time transparency. Our new platform positions us to scale with precision while continuing to deliver the professionalism and performance our partners expect."

A Modern, Web-Based Experience

The new Lender Portal is fully web-based, allowing secure access from any device without downloads or app updates. The web-first framework enables:

Continuous system enhancements delivered automatically

Strengthened cybersecurity updates

Faster performance and institutional-grade reliability

Real-time reporting and portfolio visibility

Upon login, lending partners experience a streamlined, intuitive interface designed to make portfolio management faster, clearer, and more actionable.

Key Enhancements Include

Smarter Dashboard - At-a-glance portfolio summary with interest earned and a consolidated payout view showing principal and interest breakdowns

My Loans - Streamlined visibility into active positions and key loan metrics

Performance Tracking - Clear progress monitoring to evaluate capital effectiveness

Centralized Documents & Communication - Secure file access combined with two-way communication between lending partners and Avanza Operations/Managing Partners

Economic Calendar & Daily Risk Updates - U.S.-focused data insights curated by Avanza's risk management and underwriting team

Institutional Risk Monitoring - Visible to Lending Partners

A defining feature of the portal is direct access to Avanza Capital's Economic Calendar, powered by the firm's internal risk management and underwriting division.

Each trading day, the team monitors, analyzes, and shares updates tied specifically to U.S. economic data that may influence small-business performance and credit conditions. Highlights include:

Employment trend analysis signaling stabilization in hiring momentum

Private sector versus government employment dynamics

Industry-level monitoring across healthcare, construction, leisure, and hospitality

Labor market indicators, including job openings and consumer sentiment

Safe-haven asset movements, including gold price trends, as a gauge of U.S. risk sentiment

Frank Scarso said:

"Information is the edge in private credit. Our portal doesn't just report data - it translates economic signals, labor trends, and key metrics into disciplined, risk-adjusted insights. Anthony DeBenedictis, Managing Partner spearheaded the data delivery framework that makes this transparency possible, giving our partners clarity, confidence, and a front-row view into how every allocation is guided and rigorously back-tested."

By integrating this U.S.-focused economic intelligence, Avanza provides partners with transparency into the factors driving underwriting decisions, capital deployment, and portfolio performance-reinforcing the firm's commitment to disciplined credit evaluation, proactive monitoring, and real-time responsiveness.

Introducing "What-If" Projections

The new What-If Projections tool allows lenders to model how capital reallocation strategies may influence future outcomes. Users can simulate:

Frequency of capital reallocation

Cash payout preferences

Forecast time horizons

The tool empowers partners to stress-test strategies, model compounding effects, and make informed allocation decisions in a controlled environment.

Strategic Technology Partnership

The platform was developed in collaboration with FixTools Inc., a leading software innovator serving the merchant cash advance and private credit industries.

FixTools Inc. said:

"We at FixTools Inc. are proud to partner with Avanza Capital in redefining operational software for the merchant cash advance industry. Our collaboration has given us front-row insight into the real day-to-day operational challenges their team faces. Armed with that knowledge, we engineered intuitive solutions that streamline workflows, reduce friction, and empower users to work faster and smarter.

At FixTools Inc., we don't just build software - we build tools that make a difference. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Avanza Capital and to continuing to build innovative solutions that support their growth and drive the business to new heights."

Built for the Next Chapter

Avanza Capital's leadership emphasized that this launch reflects the firm's evolution into a fully institutional-grade private credit platform-combining disciplined underwriting, active risk surveillance, and modern operational infrastructure.

"Our growth is driven by disciplined execution and strong relationships," the firm said. "As we scale, we are doing so with clarity, speed, and professional rigor. This technology investment ensures we remain proactive-not reactive-while maintaining transparency with our lending partners."

Portal access details are provided securely through operations using protected credentials and authentication. Lenders are encouraged to explore the new system and coordinate with their managing partner for a guided walkthrough all of it's features, functionality and data access.

About Avanza Capital Holdings

Avanza Capital Holdings is a private credit and alternative funding firm specializing in structured small-business financing solutions across the United States. The firm emphasizes disciplined underwriting, active portfolio monitoring, and transparent reporting to deliver consistent performance through strategic capital deployment.

Media Contact

40 Wall Street, New York, NY 28th Fl 10005

Avanza Capital Holdings

Frank Scarso

CEO

frank@avanza.nyc

212-320-0532

Anthony DeBenedictis

Managing Partner/Chief Strategic Officer

anthony@avanza.nyc

914-536-7565

https://avanza.nyc/in-the-news/

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, financial instruments, or investment advisory services. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no guarantees of returns are made. Avanza Capital Holdings is not a registered investment advisor, Hedge fund or SEC filing and nothing in this release should be construed as financial, legal, or tax advice. Prospective lenders should conduct their own due diligence and consult with independent legal and financial professionals before participating as an accredited lending partner. The outside general counsel for Avanza Capital Holdings provides legal oversight and regulatory guidance and is not responsible for the overall activity, actions, or financial outcomes in connection with the business relationships between Avanza Capital and its respective lending partners. General counsel conducts legal services as an outside entity to and for Avanza Capital Holdings and is not directly employed by Avanza Capital and acts solely as "Outside General Counsel."

SOURCE: Avanza Capital Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/avanza-capital-holdings-launches-next-generation-lender-portal-a-1142727