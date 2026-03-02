Zoomex: On Traditional Gold Market Closure, On-Chain Gold Surges Amid Black Swan Events -- XAUT-USDT Becomes a Focus for Risk Hedging

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 28, driven by the U.S.-Iran conflict and the comprehensive escalation of tensions in the Middle East, global risk aversion intensified rapidly. Gold prices fluctuated violently in a short period as capital flowed quickly into safe-haven assets.

Notably, while traditional gold markets remained closed, on-chain gold assets such as Tether Gold (XAUT) and Paxos-issued PAXG were the first to reflect price changes, with trading volumes significantly increasing. The on-chain market has become the first liquidity outlet following black swan events.

Against this backdrop, the XAUT-USDT trading pair on Zoomex saw active transactions and maintained stable liquidity, becoming a key gateway for investors to manage gold exposure and hedge risks during extreme market conditions.

Black Swan Hits - On-Chain Market Leads Price Discovery

Sudden geopolitical risks often occur outside traditional market hours. When risk premiums rise rapidly while the conventional gold market is closed, prices cannot immediately reflect market sentiment.

In this recent episode, on-chain gold assets led in both price movement and liquidity absorption. The 24/7 operation of blockchain allows capital to be deployed for purchases and hedging in real time.

This phenomenon underscores a broader truth: when risks do not wait for market openings, market structures are evolving.

Zoomex: Stable Depth and Execution in High-Volatility Conditions

During periods of extreme volatility, the quality of trading experience depends not on price swings, but on whether a platform can offer stable depth and smooth order matching.

Zoomex maintained stable operations throughout this episode. The XAUT-USDT pair offered sufficient depth and normal order execution, enabling users to operate in gold markets without waiting for traditional market reopenings.

Through multi-source liquidity integration and optimized risk control models, the platform ensured transparent quotes and fair execution even during high-volatility periods.

On-Chain Gold - Beyond Price Appreciation

Backed by physical gold, XAUT leverages blockchain for issuance and circulation, providing a traditional safe-haven asset with around-the-clock trading capabilities and global liquidity.

As risk events occur more frequently, trading time constraints become a new structural friction. On-chain gold's continuous trading ability allows it to fulfill both price discovery and liquidity absorption roles during black swan events.

This is not just a price fluctuation - it signals a structural evolution in the market.

From Market Closures to 24/7 Liquidity

Traditional financial systems operate within fixed trading hours, whereas geopolitical risks have no time limits. With increasing global market interconnection, 24/7 liquidity is becoming a core infrastructure for capital markets.

Zoomex believes on-chain gold is bridging traditional safe-haven logic with the digital asset market. In heightened risk environments, demand for instant trading capabilities rises significantly.

Execution Becomes the Core Competence Amid Market Turbulence

Black swan events are unpredictable, but trading infrastructure can be prepared in advance.

In today's volatile environment, gold remains the safe-haven consensus; in the digital era, on-chain gold offers a more efficient execution pathway.

The XAUT-USDT pair on Zoomex is fully open for trading, providing users with real-time gold allocation and risk management tools.

In an uncertain world, execution is certain.

Trade XAUT-USDT on Zoomex now and seize the on-chain gold opportunity.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of "Simple × User-Friendly × Fast," Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex's commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

