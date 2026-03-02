Samini Block: Max Amini and Bobby Samini Launch Initiative to Raise Awareness of Current Events in Iran and Stand in Solidarity with the Iranian People

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Internationally recognized comedian and public figure Max Amini and renowned celebrity trial attorney and advocate Bobby Samini today announced the launch of a new awareness initiative dedicated to shining a light on the ongoing events in Iran and supporting the courageous Iranian people in their struggle for freedom against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Max Amini highlighted the cultural and emotional significance of the initiative.

"As someone with deep ties to the Iranian community, this is personal," Amini said. "Art, comedy, and storytelling have always been tools to connect people and speak truth. We want the world to see, hear, and stand with the people of Iran as they courageously fight for their rights. We are hopeful that we will soon witness a free and democratic Iran. We must stand with the people of Iran at this critical time. We know that the regime will respond with unprecedented brutality against its own people."

Bobby Samini, whose family roots trace back to Iran, emphasized the deeply personal nature of the effort.

"The unfolding strikes in Iran have ignited a fragile but undeniable sense of hope among millions who have long dreamed of a free, democratic nation-one where dignity, liberty, and human rights are not crimes, but guarantees. Samini said. "Especially among Iran's youth, there is a growing belief that meaningful change is finally within reach. Yet that hope is inseparable from grave concern. The Islamic regime has used overwhelming violence against its own people to maintain power, and they will again resort to mass bloodshed-even on a catastrophic scale-rather than relinquish control. Tragically, over fifty thousand young people have paid for it with their lives. Women and girls have been specifically targeted and the subject of horrific sexual abuse. History will mark this as the Iranian people's most difficult hour."

"We are witnessing unprecedented humanitarian violations in Iran," said Samini. "This movement is driven by Iran's young generation - Generation Z students, artists, and young people who refuse to inherit silence and repression. They have shown extraordinary courage."

Through media outreach, social campaigns, and partnerships with human rights organizations, the initiative will focus on:

Raising global awareness of the ongoing situation in Iran

Highlighting stories of protesters and affected families

Encouraging public support for the Iranian people's fight for freedom

Additional details, upcoming activations, and ways to support will be announced in the coming weeks.

