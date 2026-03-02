Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold Announces 2025 Year-End Conference Call

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Fortitude Gold (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") today announced the timing of its 2025 year-end earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

Conference Call

Fortitude Gold's CEO, Mr. Jason Reid, will host the conference call Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Topics of discussion will include 2025 year-end results, an update on current operations, and the recently announced East Camp Douglas joint venture. The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website.

Q&A

Following Mr. Reid's opening remarks, the Company will host a question and answer (Q&A) session.

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern (9:00 AM Mountain)

There are two ways to attend the conference call:

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2640/53711.

To join the call via telephone please use one of the following dial-in details:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011 Participant Access Code: 865053

Please connect to the conference call 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

REPLAY

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available using the following link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2640/53711.

A teleconference replay will be available using the following numbers:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Participant Access Code: 53711

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of eight high-grade gold properties. Fortitude Gold owns 100% of its properties, with the exception of East Camp Douglas, which is held in a joint venture with Fortitude owning 60%. The Isabella Pearl, Scarlet South, and County Line Mines are currently in production in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy and future plans for production. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

Contact:

Greg Patterson

719-717-9825

greg.patterson@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com

