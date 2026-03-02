The Leadership Development Group and Northeast Georgia Health System Mark Six Years of Adaptive Leadership Development - Evolving from Physicians to Dyads to Apps

Demonstrating the power of adaptive design, NGHS and TLD Group celebrate six years of leadership growth across the health system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / The Leadership Development Group, Inc. (TLD Group), a leading healthcare talent development firm specializing in customized leadership development solutions for executive and clinical leaders, and Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), recently named by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for overall workplace culture, healthcare, diversity, and for women, are proud to commemorate a six-year partnership that has transformed leadership development across the organization.

What began as a physician-focused leadership academy has evolved year-over-year to include Dyad Leaders and Advanced Practice Providers (APPs), reflecting NGHS' commitment to adaptability, innovation, and impact. Together, TLD Group and NGHS have built flexible leadership academies that not only strengthen individual capabilities but also foster interdisciplinary collaboration and reinforce NGHS' commitment to evolving clinical leadership models.

NGHS launched its inaugural Applied Physician Leadership Academy (APLA) in 2020 with a pioneering cohort of 29 senior medical directors and physician leaders during the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Since then, the program has flourished, graduating more than 115 physicians and establishing a powerful leadership pipeline to guide the health system's future. Building on this success, NGHS introduced the Applied Dyad Leadership Academy (ADLA) in 2023, equipping physician and administrative leaders - including nurse managers and operational leaders - with the collaborative skills essential to the dyad leadership model. To date, more than 35 dyads have completed the program. 2025 marked another milestone as NGHS expanded APLA to include Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) alongside physicians, further broadening the scope of leadership development. In total, by the end of 2026, NGHS will have graduated more than 225 physicians, nurse managers, and APPs - reflecting its deep and ongoing investment in cultivating the next generation of leaders across the system.

"Our leadership academies have become a cornerstone of how NGHS develops talent. By evolving from physicians to dyads to APPs, we have created a culture of collaboration and adaptability that directly benefits our patients and our community," said Dr. Deepak Aggarwal, NGHS Physician Champion of Provider Leadership. "The focus on self-awareness, team-building, and strategic thinking has empowered our leaders to lead more effectively, especially in an evolving healthcare landscape."

Through TLD Group's customized design approach, the academies have iterated over time to include new participants that reflect the evolving structure of clinical leadership at NGHS. Each academy incorporates customized workshops, strategic project work, and coaching. Year over year participants have demonstrated significant improvements in key leadership dimensions including Self-Awareness, Building Effective Teams, Business Fundamental, Dyad Leadership, and Strategic Change Management. Strategic projects challenged teams to address organizational priorities such as mentorship, social media strategy, AI, career pathways, and resource optimization. Participants highlighted the experience as a valuable laboratory for applying leadership tools to real-world challenges.

NGHS' commitment to sustained learning is further reflected in its "Dinner & Discourse" series - a set of post-graduation evening sessions that reinforce program concepts and foster alumni engagement. This initiative supports continuous leadership growth and bonding among past participants. Leadership development efforts have also correlated with marked improvements in organizational engagement. According to NGHS' Press Ganey engagement survey data, employee and physician engagement scores have steadily increased over the last few years, underscoring the broader impact of TLD Group's academies on NGHS' performance and culture.

"At NGHS, we know that leadership drives transformation. This partnership with TLD Group has ensured that our leaders are not only prepared for today's challenges but also equipped to shape the future of healthcare, said Matt Hanley, MD, President and CEO of NGHS.

"We are honored to celebrate six years of partnership with NGHS. Their willingness to iterate and expand the academies each year reflects a true commitment to impact, innovation, and leadership across the health ecosystem," said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO of TLD Group. "We're thankful we have worked together to cultivate leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare."

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a non-profit on a mission of improving the health of the community in all they do. Their team cares for more than one million people across the region through five hospitals and a variety of outpatient locations. Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) has campuses in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder, Dahlonega, and Demorest - with a total of more than 1,000 beds and more than 1,500 medical staff members representing more than sixty specialties.

The Leadership Development Group is a talent development consulting firm. Through its customized leadership solutions, TLD Group ignites leaders, teams, and organizations to align their passion to purpose to transform the healthcare industry. TLD Group works with the most influential players in the industry --- providers, payers, health systems, pharmaceutical companies, policymakers, health-adjacent, and those looking to disrupt. TLD Group's talent development solutions create leaders who are collaborative change agents capable of executing mission-critical organizational strategies.

