Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2025.
Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of December 31, 2025, and converted into US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.
Fourth quarter 2025 ('Q4 25') main results1
Sales recorded US$507 million in Q4 252, a 16% year-on-year increase, driven by higher crude oil production at Rincón de Aranda, improved spot prices under the new Wholesale Electricity Market ('WEM') framework for our thermal units and higher gas exports to Chile, offset by lower income from the styrenics business and from units under Power Purchase Agreements ('PPAs').
Q4 25 was market by sustained shale oil growth at Rincón de Aranda and strong performance across our thermal power plants.
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q4 25
Q4 24
Variation
Oil and gas
Production (kboe/day)
81.2
61.6
+32
%
Gas production (kboepd)
63.2
57.6
+10
%
Crude oil production (kbpd)
18.0
4.0
+355
%
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
3.0
2.9
+4
%
Average oil price (US$/bbl)*
60.9
67.6
-10
%
Power
Generation (GWh)
4,947
4,797
+3
%
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
26.6
22.8
+16
%
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
129
121
+7
%
Average price (US$/ton)
886
1,017
-13
%
Note: * Price net of export duty and quality/logistic discounts.
Adjusted EBITDA3 reached US$230 million in Q4 25, a 26% year-on-year increase, mainly reflecting the growing contribution from Rincón de Aranda, the impact of the WEM's new framework in power generation, higher gas exports and stronger reforming margins. These effects were partially offset by lower contributions from PPAs and by the deconsolidation of Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados S.A. ('OCP Ecuador') within the holding, transport, and others.
Net income attributable to shareholders was US$161 million, 52% higher than Q4 24, driven by stronger operating margins and the recognition of a non-cash deferred income tax credit, as inflation outpaced the AR$ devaluation during Q4 25, offset by weaker net financial results.
1The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.
2Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'
3Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.
Net debt decreased to US$801 million as of December 2025, compared to US$874 million as of September 2025, reflecting solid free cash flow generation and reduced collateral requirements.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of December 31, 2025 and December 2024, in millions)
In US$ million
As of 12.31.2025
As of 12.31.2024
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
3,303
2,607
Intangible assets
89
95
Right-of-use assets
36
11
Deferred tax asset
43
157
Investments in associates and joint ventures
1,059
993
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
33
27
Trade and other receivables
43
75
Total non-current assets
4,606
3,965
Inventories
231
223
Financial assets at amortized cost
-
80
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
366
850
Derivative financial instruments
52
1
Trade and other receivables
614
488
Cash and cash equivalents
725
738
Total current assets
1,988
2,380
Total assets
6,594
6,345
EQUITY
Share capital
36
36
Share capital adjustment
191
191
Share premium
516
516
Treasury shares adjustment
1
1
Treasury shares cost
(54
)
(7
)
Legal reserve
44
44
Voluntary reserve
2,399
1,657
Other reserves
(12
)
(13
)
Other comprehensive income
124
119
Retained earnings
351
742
Equity attributable to owners of the company
3,596
3,286
Non-controlling interest
9
9
Total equity
3,605
3,295
LIABILITIES
Provisions
100
137
Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision
26
75
Tax liabilities
212
-
Deferred tax liability
56
49
Defined benefit plans
26
30
Borrowings
1,844
1,373
Trade and other payables
86
84
Total non-current liabilities
2,350
1,748
Provisions
13
10
Income tax liability
83
257
Tax liabilities
56
30
Defined benefit plans
6
7
Salaries and social security payable
36
39
Borrowings
48
706
Trade and other payables
397
253
Total current liabilities
639
1,302
Total liabilities
2,989
3,050
Total liabilities and equity
6,594
6,345
Consolidated income statement
(For the fiscal year and quarters ended on December 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)
In US$ million
Fiscal year
Fourth quarter
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales revenue
1,998
1,876
507
435
Domestic sales
1,618
1,575
411
368
Foreign market sales
380
301
96
67
Cost of sales
(1,369
)
(1,279
)
(369
)
(349
)
Gross profit
629
597
138
86
Selling expenses
(98
)
(74
)
(29
)
(17
)
Administrative expenses
(192
)
(239
)
(61
)
(100
)
Exploration expenses
-
(21
)
-
(21
)
Other operating income
100
175
15
59
Other operating expenses
(72
)
(88
)
(10
)
(16
)
Impairment of financial assets
(21
)
(56
)
(16
)
-
Recovery of impairment (Impairment) of PPE, int. assets and inventories
15
(34
)
23
(15
)
Results for part. in joint businesses & associates
142
146
41
45
Income from the sale of associates
-
34
-
27
Operating income
503
440
101
48
Financial income
45
32
3
28
Financial costs
(196
)
(185
)
(45
)
(48
)
Other financial results
230
211
93
97
Financial results, net
79
58
51
77
Profit before tax
582
498
152
125
Income tax
(204
)
121
10
(19
)
Net income for the period
378
619
162
106
Attributable to the owners of the Company
377
619
161
106
Attributable to the non-controlling interest
1
-
1
-
Net income per share to shareholders
0.3
0.5
0.1
0.1
Net income per ADR to shareholders
6.9
11.4
3.0
1.9
Average outstanding common shares1
1,360
1,360
1,360
1,360
Outstanding shares by the end of period1
1,360
1,360
1,360
1,360
Consolidated cash flow statement
(For the fiscal year and quarters ended on December 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)
In US$ million
Fiscal year
Fourth quarter
2025
2024
2025
2024
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit of the period
378
619
162
106
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities
418
152
11
12
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(18
)
(336
)
115
31
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables and other receivables
(100)
(411)
119
47
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(13)
(20)
21
13
Increase in trade and other payables
69
75
(25)
(5)
Increase in salaries and social security payables
10
25
8
10
Defined benefit plans payments
(3)
(3)
(1)
(1)
Increase (decrease) in tax liabilities
22
17
(3)
(17)
Decrease in provisions
(10)
(19)
(3)
(16)
Income tax payment
(8)
-
(8)
-
Collection for derivative financial instruments, net
15
-
7
-
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities
778
435
288
149
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions
(993
)
(447
)
(242
)
(97
)
Collection for sales (Payment for purchases) of public securities and shares, net
592
(5
)
216
21
Recovery (Suscription) of mutual funds, net
3
(10
)
(8
)
(9
)
Capital integration in companies
(44
)
-
(3
)
-
Payment for companies' acquisitions
(1
)
(48
)
(1
)
-
Collection for equity interests in companies sales
1
39
-
21
Collection for joint ventures' share repurchase
-
37
-
-
Collections for intangible assets sales
9
-
-
-
Dividends collection
25
9
-
1
Collection for equity interests in areas sales
7
9
5
9
Cash addition from purchase of subsidiary
-
71
-
-
Collection of loans, net
-
1
-
1
Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities
(401
)
(344
)
(33
)
(53
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
986
1,174
432
464
Payment of borrowings
(306
)
(236
)
(178
)
(142
)
Payment of borrowings interests
(161
)
(145
)
(39
)
(27
)
Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds
(837
)
(313
)
(111
)
16
Payment for treasury shares acquisition
(47
)
-
(31
)
-
Payment of dividends
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
Payment of leases
(24
)
(4
)
(13
)
(1
)
Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities
(390
)
476
59
310
(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(13
)
567
314
406
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
738
171
411
332
(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(13
)
567
314
406
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
725
738
725
738
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q4 25 results on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time/6:30 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, head of oil and gas Horacio Turri, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO and Lida Wang, IR & ESG Officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register here.
For further information about Pampa:
