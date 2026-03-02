Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2025.

Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of December 31, 2025, and converted into US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

Fourth quarter 2025 ('Q4 25') main results1

Sales recorded US$507 million in Q4 252, a 16% year-on-year increase, driven by higher crude oil production at Rincón de Aranda, improved spot prices under the new Wholesale Electricity Market ('WEM') framework for our thermal units and higher gas exports to Chile, offset by lower income from the styrenics business and from units under Power Purchase Agreements ('PPAs').

Q4 25 was market by sustained shale oil growth at Rincón de Aranda and strong performance across our thermal power plants.

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q4 25 Q4 24 Variation Oil and gas Production (kboe/day) 81.2 61.6 +32 % Gas production (kboepd) 63.2 57.6 +10 % Crude oil production (kbpd) 18.0 4.0 +355 % Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 3.0 2.9 +4 % Average oil price (US$/bbl)* 60.9 67.6 -10 % Power Generation (GWh) 4,947 4,797 +3 % Gross margin (US$/MWh) 26.6 22.8 +16 % Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 129 121 +7 % Average price (US$/ton) 886 1,017 -13 %

Note: * Price net of export duty and quality/logistic discounts.

Adjusted EBITDA3 reached US$230 million in Q4 25, a 26% year-on-year increase, mainly reflecting the growing contribution from Rincón de Aranda, the impact of the WEM's new framework in power generation, higher gas exports and stronger reforming margins. These effects were partially offset by lower contributions from PPAs and by the deconsolidation of Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados S.A. ('OCP Ecuador') within the holding, transport, and others.

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$161 million, 52% higher than Q4 24, driven by stronger operating margins and the recognition of a non-cash deferred income tax credit, as inflation outpaced the AR$ devaluation during Q4 25, offset by weaker net financial results.

1The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

2Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'

3Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.

Net debt decreased to US$801 million as of December 2025, compared to US$874 million as of September 2025, reflecting solid free cash flow generation and reduced collateral requirements.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of December 31, 2025 and December 2024, in millions)

In US$ million As of 12.31.2025 As of 12.31.2024 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 3,303 2,607 Intangible assets 89 95 Right-of-use assets 36 11 Deferred tax asset 43 157 Investments in associates and joint ventures 1,059 993 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 33 27 Trade and other receivables 43 75 Total non-current assets 4,606 3,965 Inventories 231 223 Financial assets at amortized cost - 80 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 366 850 Derivative financial instruments 52 1 Trade and other receivables 614 488 Cash and cash equivalents 725 738 Total current assets 1,988 2,380 Total assets 6,594 6,345 EQUITY Share capital 36 36 Share capital adjustment 191 191 Share premium 516 516 Treasury shares adjustment 1 1 Treasury shares cost (54 ) (7 ) Legal reserve 44 44 Voluntary reserve 2,399 1,657 Other reserves (12 ) (13 ) Other comprehensive income 124 119 Retained earnings 351 742 Equity attributable to owners of the company 3,596 3,286 Non-controlling interest 9 9 Total equity 3,605 3,295 LIABILITIES Provisions 100 137 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision 26 75 Tax liabilities 212 - Deferred tax liability 56 49 Defined benefit plans 26 30 Borrowings 1,844 1,373 Trade and other payables 86 84 Total non-current liabilities 2,350 1,748 Provisions 13 10 Income tax liability 83 257 Tax liabilities 56 30 Defined benefit plans 6 7 Salaries and social security payable 36 39 Borrowings 48 706 Trade and other payables 397 253 Total current liabilities 639 1,302 Total liabilities 2,989 3,050 Total liabilities and equity 6,594 6,345

Consolidated income statement

(For the fiscal year and quarters ended on December 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

In US$ million Fiscal year Fourth quarter 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales revenue 1,998 1,876 507 435 Domestic sales 1,618 1,575 411 368 Foreign market sales 380 301 96 67 Cost of sales (1,369 ) (1,279 ) (369 ) (349 ) Gross profit 629 597 138 86 Selling expenses (98 ) (74 ) (29 ) (17 ) Administrative expenses (192 ) (239 ) (61 ) (100 ) Exploration expenses - (21 ) - (21 ) Other operating income 100 175 15 59 Other operating expenses (72 ) (88 ) (10 ) (16 ) Impairment of financial assets (21 ) (56 ) (16 ) - Recovery of impairment (Impairment) of PPE, int. assets and inventories 15 (34 ) 23 (15 ) Results for part. in joint businesses & associates 142 146 41 45 Income from the sale of associates - 34 - 27 Operating income 503 440 101 48 Financial income 45 32 3 28 Financial costs (196 ) (185 ) (45 ) (48 ) Other financial results 230 211 93 97 Financial results, net 79 58 51 77 Profit before tax 582 498 152 125 Income tax (204 ) 121 10 (19 ) Net income for the period 378 619 162 106 Attributable to the owners of the Company 377 619 161 106 Attributable to the non-controlling interest 1 - 1 - Net income per share to shareholders 0.3 0.5 0.1 0.1 Net income per ADR to shareholders 6.9 11.4 3.0 1.9 Average outstanding common shares1 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360 Outstanding shares by the end of period1 1,360 1,360 1,360 1,360

Consolidated cash flow statement

(For the fiscal year and quarters ended on December 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

In US$ million Fiscal year Fourth quarter 2025 2024 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit of the period 378 619 162 106 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities 418 152 11 12 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (18 ) (336 ) 115 31 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables and other receivables (100) (411) 119 47 (Increase) decrease in inventories (13) (20) 21 13 Increase in trade and other payables 69 75 (25) (5) Increase in salaries and social security payables 10 25 8 10 Defined benefit plans payments (3) (3) (1) (1) Increase (decrease) in tax liabilities 22 17 (3) (17) Decrease in provisions (10) (19) (3) (16) Income tax payment (8) - (8) - Collection for derivative financial instruments, net 15 - 7 - Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 778 435 288 149 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions (993 ) (447 ) (242 ) (97 ) Collection for sales (Payment for purchases) of public securities and shares, net 592 (5 ) 216 21 Recovery (Suscription) of mutual funds, net 3 (10 ) (8 ) (9 ) Capital integration in companies (44 ) - (3 ) - Payment for companies' acquisitions (1 ) (48 ) (1 ) - Collection for equity interests in companies sales 1 39 - 21 Collection for joint ventures' share repurchase - 37 - - Collections for intangible assets sales 9 - - - Dividends collection 25 9 - 1 Collection for equity interests in areas sales 7 9 5 9 Cash addition from purchase of subsidiary - 71 - - Collection of loans, net - 1 - 1 Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities (401 ) (344 ) (33 ) (53 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 986 1,174 432 464 Payment of borrowings (306 ) (236 ) (178 ) (142 ) Payment of borrowings interests (161 ) (145 ) (39 ) (27 ) Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds (837 ) (313 ) (111 ) 16 Payment for treasury shares acquisition (47 ) - (31 ) - Payment of dividends (1 ) - (1 ) - Payment of leases (24 ) (4 ) (13 ) (1 ) Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities (390 ) 476 59 310 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (13 ) 567 314 406 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 738 171 411 332 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (13 ) 567 314 406 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 725 738 725 738

