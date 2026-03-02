Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A0LEB0 | ISIN: US6976602077
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 12:08
66,50 Euro
+0,76 % +0,50
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2025.

Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of December 31, 2025, and converted into US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

Fourth quarter 2025 ('Q4 25') main results1

Sales recorded US$507 million in Q4 252, a 16% year-on-year increase, driven by higher crude oil production at Rincón de Aranda, improved spot prices under the new Wholesale Electricity Market ('WEM') framework for our thermal units and higher gas exports to Chile, offset by lower income from the styrenics business and from units under Power Purchase Agreements ('PPAs').

Q4 25 was market by sustained shale oil growth at Rincón de Aranda and strong performance across our thermal power plants.

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q4 25

Q4 24

Variation

Oil and gas

Production (kboe/day)

81.2

61.6

+32

%

Gas production (kboepd)

63.2

57.6

+10

%

Crude oil production (kbpd)

18.0

4.0

+355

%

Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

3.0

2.9

+4

%

Average oil price (US$/bbl)*

60.9

67.6

-10

%

Power

Generation (GWh)

4,947

4,797

+3

%

Gross margin (US$/MWh)

26.6

22.8

+16

%

Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

129

121

+7

%

Average price (US$/ton)

886

1,017

-13

%

Note: * Price net of export duty and quality/logistic discounts.

Adjusted EBITDA3 reached US$230 million in Q4 25, a 26% year-on-year increase, mainly reflecting the growing contribution from Rincón de Aranda, the impact of the WEM's new framework in power generation, higher gas exports and stronger reforming margins. These effects were partially offset by lower contributions from PPAs and by the deconsolidation of Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados S.A. ('OCP Ecuador') within the holding, transport, and others.

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$161 million, 52% higher than Q4 24, driven by stronger operating margins and the recognition of a non-cash deferred income tax credit, as inflation outpaced the AR$ devaluation during Q4 25, offset by weaker net financial results.

1The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.
2Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'
3Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.

Net debt decreased to US$801 million as of December 2025, compared to US$874 million as of September 2025, reflecting solid free cash flow generation and reduced collateral requirements.

Consolidated balance sheet
(As of December 31, 2025 and December 2024, in millions)

In US$ million

As of 12.31.2025

As of 12.31.2024

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

3,303

2,607

Intangible assets

89

95

Right-of-use assets

36

11

Deferred tax asset

43

157

Investments in associates and joint ventures

1,059

993

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

33

27

Trade and other receivables

43

75

Total non-current assets

4,606

3,965

Inventories

231

223

Financial assets at amortized cost

-

80

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

366

850

Derivative financial instruments

52

1

Trade and other receivables

614

488

Cash and cash equivalents

725

738

Total current assets

1,988

2,380

Total assets

6,594

6,345

EQUITY

Share capital

36

36

Share capital adjustment

191

191

Share premium

516

516

Treasury shares adjustment

1

1

Treasury shares cost

(54

)

(7

)

Legal reserve

44

44

Voluntary reserve

2,399

1,657

Other reserves

(12

)

(13

)

Other comprehensive income

124

119

Retained earnings

351

742

Equity attributable to owners of the company

3,596

3,286

Non-controlling interest

9

9

Total equity

3,605

3,295

LIABILITIES

Provisions

100

137

Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

26

75

Tax liabilities

212

-

Deferred tax liability

56

49

Defined benefit plans

26

30

Borrowings

1,844

1,373

Trade and other payables

86

84

Total non-current liabilities

2,350

1,748

Provisions

13

10

Income tax liability

83

257

Tax liabilities

56

30

Defined benefit plans

6

7

Salaries and social security payable

36

39

Borrowings

48

706

Trade and other payables

397

253

Total current liabilities

639

1,302

Total liabilities

2,989

3,050

Total liabilities and equity

6,594

6,345

Consolidated income statement
(For the fiscal year and quarters ended on December 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

In US$ million

Fiscal year

Fourth quarter

2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales revenue

1,998

1,876

507

435

Domestic sales

1,618

1,575

411

368

Foreign market sales

380

301

96

67

Cost of sales

(1,369

)

(1,279

)

(369

)

(349

)

Gross profit

629

597

138

86

Selling expenses

(98

)

(74

)

(29

)

(17

)

Administrative expenses

(192

)

(239

)

(61

)

(100

)

Exploration expenses

-

(21

)

-

(21

)

Other operating income

100

175

15

59

Other operating expenses

(72

)

(88

)

(10

)

(16

)

Impairment of financial assets

(21

)

(56

)

(16

)

-

Recovery of impairment (Impairment) of PPE, int. assets and inventories

15

(34

)

23

(15

)

Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

142

146

41

45

Income from the sale of associates

-

34

-

27

Operating income

503

440

101

48

Financial income

45

32

3

28

Financial costs

(196

)

(185

)

(45

)

(48

)

Other financial results

230

211

93

97

Financial results, net

79

58

51

77

Profit before tax

582

498

152

125

Income tax

(204

)

121

10

(19

)

Net income for the period

378

619

162

106

Attributable to the owners of the Company

377

619

161

106

Attributable to the non-controlling interest

1

-

1

-

Net income per share to shareholders

0.3

0.5

0.1

0.1

Net income per ADR to shareholders

6.9

11.4

3.0

1.9

Average outstanding common shares1

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360

Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,360

1,360

1,360

1,360

Consolidated cash flow statement
(For the fiscal year and quarters ended on December 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

In US$ million

Fiscal year

Fourth quarter

2025

2024

2025

2024

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit of the period

378

619

162

106

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities

418

152

11

12

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(18

)

(336

)

115

31

(Increase) decrease in trade receivables and other receivables

(100)

(411)

119

47

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(13)

(20)

21

13

Increase in trade and other payables

69

75

(25)

(5)

Increase in salaries and social security payables

10

25

8

10

Defined benefit plans payments

(3)

(3)

(1)

(1)

Increase (decrease) in tax liabilities

22

17

(3)

(17)

Decrease in provisions

(10)

(19)

(3)

(16)

Income tax payment

(8)

-

(8)

-

Collection for derivative financial instruments, net

15

-

7

-

Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

778

435

288

149

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions

(993

)

(447

)

(242

)

(97

)

Collection for sales (Payment for purchases) of public securities and shares, net

592

(5

)

216

21

Recovery (Suscription) of mutual funds, net

3

(10

)

(8

)

(9

)

Capital integration in companies

(44

)

-

(3

)

-

Payment for companies' acquisitions

(1

)

(48

)

(1

)

-

Collection for equity interests in companies sales

1

39

-

21

Collection for joint ventures' share repurchase

-

37

-

-

Collections for intangible assets sales

9

-

-

-

Dividends collection

25

9

-

1

Collection for equity interests in areas sales

7

9

5

9

Cash addition from purchase of subsidiary

-

71

-

-

Collection of loans, net

-

1

-

1

Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities

(401

)

(344

)

(33

)

(53

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from borrowings

986

1,174

432

464

Payment of borrowings

(306

)

(236

)

(178

)

(142

)

Payment of borrowings interests

(161

)

(145

)

(39

)

(27

)

Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds

(837

)

(313

)

(111

)

16

Payment for treasury shares acquisition

(47

)

-

(31

)

-

Payment of dividends

(1

)

-

(1

)

-

Payment of leases

(24

)

(4

)

(13

)

(1

)

Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities

(390

)

476

59

310

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(13

)

567

314

406

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

738

171

411

332

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(13

)

567

314

406

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

725

738

725

738

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q4 25 results on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time/6:30 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, head of oil and gas Horacio Turri, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO and Lida Wang, IR & ESG Officer at Pampa.

For further information about Pampa:

  • investor@pampa.com

  • ri.pampa.com/en

  • www.argentina.gob.ar/cnv

  • www.sec.gov

SOURCE: 1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.



