LogoTags, America's Leading Custom Challenge Coin Company and Fourth-Generation, Family-Owned Business, Proudly Sponsors the 2026 South Carolina Tri Series

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, LogoTags, is proud to support the 2026 South Carolina Tri Series as an event sponsor. The races are produced by Set Up Events. Set Up Events was founded by Bill Scott in 1994. The company has established itself as one of the most prolific triathlon race production companies in the United States. The first event in the series of seven races will take place on April 19, 2026, at Lake Murray.

Working with Set Up Events, LogoTags has carefully created a custom challenge coin for every participant in each of the races in the series. "We are proud to help design these custom challenge coins for the 2026 South Carolina Tri Series, so each participant can have a custom challenge coin celebrating their achievement," explains Bill Taubner, LogoTags President.

In addition to offering the highest quality products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives work to ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers who frequently purchase custom challenge coins, are treated with the greatest care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins and race medals made of the highest quality metals and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors. Like the other Ball Chain businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing high-quality, authentic products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including the custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins, are one of the company's specialties.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with long-time production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

