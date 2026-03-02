Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898493 | ISIN: US5535301064 | Ticker-Symbol: 98M
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 19:38
80,46 Euro
+1,31 % +1,04
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,3280,6423:00
80,0880,8822:00
ACCESS Newswire
02.03.2026 22:26 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. Elects Reuben Slone to Board of Directors as an Independent Member

MELVILLE, NY and DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) ("MSC," "MSC Industrial," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today announced the addition of Reuben Slone to its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to have Reuben join our Board of Directors," said Chairman of the Board, Mitchell Jacobson. "Reuben brings a deep understanding of supply chain excellence along with a strong track record unlocking operational improvements and creating value across various C-level roles at public companies. We look forward to the unique perspective he will bring to our Board and the positive impact that he will have on MSC's operations, customer service levels, and future financial performance."

Prior to retirement, Slone served from 2018 to 2023 as the EVP, Supply Chain at Advance Auto Parts, Inc., a Fortune 500 retailer of aftermarket automotive parts across nearly 5,000 stores. Prior to that, Reuben served six years as the SVP, Supply Chain Management at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., a leading pharmacy retailer where he oversaw one of the world's largest supply chains and the integration of nearly 2,000 acquired Rite Aid stores and three distribution centers. Throughout his career, he held various senior leadership roles across several industries and is globally recognized as a supply chain expert.

Slone graduated from the University of Michigan with a BS in Engineering. In addition, he currently sits on the board of American Tire Distributors, one of the largest private equity owned US tire distributors and has published several materials including his book "The New Supply Chain Agenda" in 2010.

Contact Information

Investors:

Media:

Ryan Mills, CFA

Leah Kelso

VP, Investor Relations & Business Development

VP, Communications & Sales Enablement

Rmills@mscdirect.com

Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and production fastener and hardware products and services. With approximately 2.5 million products, industry-leading inventory management and supply chain solutions, and more than 80 years of experience, we help customers improve productivity, profitability, and operational performance.

Our team of over 7,000 associates partners closely with customers across industries to keep their operations running efficiently today while enabling them with insights and comprehensive solutions to continually rethink, retool, and optimize for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Supply Co.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-elects-reuben-slone-to-board-of-directors-as-1142728

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.