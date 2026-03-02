George Town, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) ("Stone" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, in a Earnings Release which is now posted to the company's Investor Relations website https://investors.stone.co/.
Conference Call
Stone will discuss its 4Q25 and fiscal year financial results during a teleconference today, March 2nd, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET/7:00 PM BRT.
The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 869 7892 3413| Password: 164760).
You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.
About Stone Co.
Stone Co. is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses with payments, banking and credit.
