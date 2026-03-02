Anzeige
D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to ClearThink 1 Acquisition Corp. in Connection with Its ~$125,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / On February 25, 2026, ClearThink 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAAU) (or the "Company") announced the closing of its Initial Public Offering of 12,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one Class A ordinary share at the closing of the Company's initial business combination. The units began to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "CTAAU" on February 24, 2026. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and share rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CTAA" and "CTAAR," respectively. On February 27, 2026, ClearThink 1 Acquisition Corp. closed on its partial exercise of the over-allotment of 15,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. This resulted in gross proceeds for the Offering of approximately $125,000,000.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as Sole Bookrunner for the Offering.

Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, P.C. acted as U.S. counsel for the Company and Ogier LLP acted as Cayman Islands counsel for the Company. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as counsel for D. Boral Capital LLC.

The Offering of the securities described above was offered by the Company pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-292967), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on February 13, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ClearThink 1 Acquisition Corp.

ClearThink 1 Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating an initial business combination, it intends to focus on the financial services sector in the United States and other developed countries.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com
Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital



