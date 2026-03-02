Kolter Homes Announces Coastal Collection Model Homes Now Available for Purchase at Cresswind Lakewood Ranch

Limited Release of Fully Furnished Model Residences in Lakewood Ranch's Premier 55+ Community

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Kolter Homes has announced that its fully furnished, designer-decorated Coastal Collection model homes are now available for purchase at Cresswind Lakewood Ranch, a gated active adult community in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. This limited release provides homebuyers with the opportunity to own professionally designed model residences within one of the nation's top-selling master-planned communities.

Professionally Designed Model Homes Now for Sale

The Coastal Collection model homes showcase thoughtfully curated interiors, architectural detailing and open-concept floorplans designed for today's active adult homebuyer. Each residence is being offered fully furnished, allowing purchasers to acquire a professionally styled home that reflects the design vision and craftsmanship associated with Kolter Homes.

The release also represents one of the final opportunities to build and personalize a Coastal Collection home within the community.

"This limited release is an exciting milestone for Cresswind Lakewood Ranch," said Fred Pfister, Regional Vice President of Kolter Homes. "Our Coastal Collection model homes highlight the quality, design innovation and lifestyle-driven features that define our homes. Making these fully furnished models available for purchase offers buyers a unique opportunity to own a home that embodies the character and lifestyle of this established 55+ community."

New Construction Homes in Lakewood Ranch Designed for Active Adults

Cresswind Lakewood Ranch is a gated 55+ village located within Lakewood Ranch, widely recognized as the #1 multi-generational master-planned community in the United States. The community features new construction homes in Lakewood Ranch designed specifically for active adults, with floorplans ranging from two to five bedrooms and pricing starting in the high $400s.

As a leading home builder in Lakewood Ranch and throughout Florida, Kolter Homes offers buyers the ability to build and personalize a home through structural options and curated interior selections. In addition to the model home release, the community recently introduced new homesites, including oversized lot opportunities and scenic views, providing added flexibility for buyers seeking privacy and enhanced outdoor living space.

For those seeking a more immediate timeline, move-in ready homes in Lakewood Ranch are also available and professionally designed with today's most sought-after fixtures and finishes.

Resort-Style Amenities in a Gated Sarasota-Bradenton 55+ Community

Located along Florida's Cultural Coast in the Sarasota-Bradenton area, Cresswind Lakewood Ranch offers residents convenient access to Gulf Coast beaches, arts and cultural venues, dining and shopping. The community's resident-exclusive lakeside clubhouse serves as the center of daily activity and supports Cresswind's nationally recognized "Set Yourself FREE" lifestyle program, built around Fitness, Relationships, Education and Entertainment.

Amenities include the Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM, a yoga studio, art studio with ceramics, multipurpose social spaces and game rooms, all overseen by a full-time Lifestyle Director who curates clubs, events and social programming. Outdoor features include pickleball and tennis courts, bocce courts, a dog park, resistance and resort-style pools with sundeck, an event plaza with food truck space and wide walkways throughout the community.

Prospective buyers are invited to tour the available Coastal Collection model homes and learn more about building, personalization opportunities and move-in ready residences currently offered within the community.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

