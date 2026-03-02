Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Deacon as Executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Deacon's appointment is effective immediately, succeeding Mr. David Berger, who will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

Mr. Deacon is a seasoned senior executive with a proven track record of driving successful sales and marketing initiatives across diverse industries. Mr. Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Pool Safe, stated, "We are very pleased that David has accepted the role of Executive Chairman at Pool Safe. His leadership, along with his strategic business and marketing expertise, will be a tremendous asset to the company."

Mr. Deacon said, "I believe that realigning the Company's marketing strategy can result in significant growth. Pool Safe has already established an infrastructure capable of supporting more aggressive placements, and the PAAS ("product as a service") business model can reap ongoing margin expansion with those placements. In my experience, unlocking the growth potential of a product in a large-scale market depends primarily on aligning product features and pricing with customer expectations. Doing so successfully can achieve dramatic results. Based on our recent research, I think we now understand those expectations and are in a position to align our sales and marketing accordingly. This is the area of opportunity that is very compelling and attracts me most about the Pool Safe business."

Mr. Deacon began his business career in the brokerage industry as an institutional research analyst. He later spent four years as Vice President of Retail Sales before departing to lead Porsche Canada. He took Porsche Canada from the 13th largest market in the world to the 6th largest and founded the Rothmans Porsche Racing series, the first single marque Porsche series in the world. Since then, as an entrepreneur, he has founded and successfully exited two start-ups and led three business turnarounds across three different industries, two of which were also successfully sold. David is a past president of the Ontario Liberal Party, a founding director of The Canadian Institute for Political Involvement and former Director of the Canadian Environmental Law Research Foundation. He was inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame after a distinguished career that included winning a Canadian Endurance Racing Championship. He competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the BMW factory team and was also part of the first Canadian team to qualify for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, alongside Jacques Villeneuve.

The appointment of Mr. Deacon as Executive Chairman and Director of the Company are subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

Proposed Share Consolidation

The Company also announces that it has called a special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of Garfinkle Biderman LLP, 1 Adelaide St. East, 8th Floor, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9, to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass a special resolution approving an amendment to the articles of the Company to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of 10 pre-consolidation common shares for 1 post-consolidation common share, or such lesser ratio as the board of directors may determine in its sole discretion (the "Consolidation").

As of February 24, 2026, the Company had 138,087,250 common shares issued and outstanding. If implemented at a 10:1 ratio, the Consolidation would reduce the number of issued and outstanding common shares to approximately 13,808,725 common shares (subject to rounding for fractional shares). No fractional post-consolidation common shares will be issued and any fractional interest will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share.

The board believes the Consolidation is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, including by enhancing capital-raising flexibility and reducing the number of issued and outstanding shares. The Consolidation is subject to shareholder approval and TSXV acceptance. Even if shareholders approve the Consolidation, the board may determine not to proceed with the Consolidation and may revoke it prior to implementation if it determines that proceeding would not be in the best interests of the Company.

The Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated February 24, 2026 (the "Circular") contains additional details regarding the Meeting and the Consolidation. The Circular and related meeting materials will be filed and available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca on the mailing date. Copies of the meeting materials may also be obtained free of charge by contacting TSX Trust Company at: 301-100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 1S3; by phone at 1-866-600-5869; or by email at tsxtis@tmx.com.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL". Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

