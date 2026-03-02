Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Mining Government Ministers and representatives responsible for mining in their countries, industry leaders and financial institutions, joined Dean McPherson, Global Head of Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the 11th International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS) and close the market.





Held during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2026 Convention at Bank of Montreal office in Toronto, the annual summit is co-hosted by the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development, World Economic Forum and PDAC and provides an important setting for the global mining community to explore challenges and opportunities affecting the industry.

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 724,000, and contributed $156 billion to Canada's GDP in 2024 (Natural Resources Canada, February 2025). Currently representing over 8,200 members around the world, PDAC's work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC's annual convention is renowned as the world's premier event for stakeholders in mineral exploration and mining.

