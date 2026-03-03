Alphavima Technologies Inc: PREXA365 Launches Rental AI Agents at ARA 2026 to Transform Rental Decision-Making

PREXA365, the premier rental management software, is proud to announce the Rental AI Agents designed to transform the rental decision making.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / PREXA365, a leading cloud-based rental management platform, today announced the launch of its Rental AI Agents at the American Rental Association (ARA) Show 2026. The new agent-driven capabilities deliver predictive insights, intelligent recommendations, and plan rental inventory to help rental businesses make faster, smarter decisions across sales, operations, and service.

With autonomous AI agents embedded directly into daily workflows, PREXA365 moves beyond automation to deliver real-time intelligence where decisions happen. Rental AI Agents help organizations prioritize opportunities, forecast asset demand, and protect revenue-before problems arise.

"In rental operations, asset availability, timing, and responsiveness directly determine profitability," said Shivraj Dheer, CEO of Alphavima Technologies . "Rental AI Agents, automate your daily operational tasks so your team can dedicate more time to revenue generation and customer support."

Intelligence Built for How Rental Teams Work

PREXA365 designed Rental AI Agents to support real operational decisions across sales, operations, and service teams:

1. Sales teams gain intelligent guidance to focus on the right deals and customers.

2. Operations teams receive predictive demand signals to optimize inventory planning.

3. Service teams prioritize work based on business impact to maximize asset uptime.

Each agent is designed to work for you, delivering value and streamlining your operations.

Driving Higher Deal Value with Intelligent Sales Agents

We are introducing agents that reduce manual research and data entry, allowing sales teams to focus on the customer rather than the software.

1. Asset Recommendations with Natural Language Processing Agent

Users can describe requirements in natural language-such as "construction equipment for a 30-day commercial job site"- and instantly receive ranked asset recommendations. The agent interprets intent, blends semantic understanding with historical data, and accelerates quote creation.

2. Frequently Bought Together Recommendations Agent

This agent analyzes historical rental combinations to suggest complementary items during quoting, helping teams upsell efficiently, reduce the manual effort of searching assets,andensure order completeness.

3. Client Information Agent

An automated researcher that generates company briefings, market intelligence, and contextual insights at opportunity creation. Sales teams can ask conversational questions to prepare for meetings with deeper confidence.

Securing Revenue with Proactive Pipeline AI Agents

To manage the volume of a rental business, these agents provide autonomous oversight to keep deals moving and ensure no opportunity is lost to inaction.

1. Opportunity Scoring Agent

Assigns a calibrated win probability score (1-99) to each opportunity using machine learning models based on urgency, past rental behavior, and engagement signals-giving leaders a clear, objective pipeline view.

2. Opportunity Follow-Up Assistant Agent

Identifies stale opportunities with no activity in the past 7 days and automatically generates summaries and follow-up email drafts to prevent revenue leakage.

3. Next Steps Agent

Analyzes opportunity timelines and recommends the precise next action using generative AI, guiding sales teams toward best practices and faster deal progression. These recommendations are displayed directly in the CRM.

Optimizing Inventory and Service with Predictive Operations Agents

Efficient fleet management is the backbone of profitability. These agents apply predictive logic to ensure inventory is ready exactly when the market needs it.

1. Demand Planning Agent

This agent stops operations teams from reacting to shortages too late. Forecasts asset demand in advance by combining historical data with live pipeline signals. Early alerts help teams plan transfers or sub-rentals before shortages occur.

2. Service Order Prioritization Agent

When the shop is busy, this agent helps decide what gets fixed first. It calculates a "Priority Score" for every service order based on urgency, demand pressure, and revenue impact. This ensures technical resources are allocated to the assets of most business-critical assets first.

The Foundation

These agents are not standalone tools; they form a unified intelligence layer. Rental AI Agents leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Copilot investments, allowing PREXA365 to synchronize insights across sales, service, and operations. This unified AI agent layer ensures strategic decisions translate instantly into operational action.

Features Designed to Lead Decisions

"Our goal is to make intelligence feel natural and immediate inside the software," said Akhilesh Mittal, Product Head at PREXA365 . "Insights appear exactly when decisions are made, that is how intelligence drives results."

Rental AI Agents are available immediately to PREXA365 customers.

About PREXA365

PREXA365 is a cloud-native rental management platform powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, designed to modernize rental operations across finance, sales, and operations. Intelligent platform trusted by rental organizations across more than 17 countries, supporting equipment, furniture, education, home security, specialty rental businesses, and many more rentals, at every stage of scale.

Fast to adopt, simple to operate, and built for real-world rental workflows, PREXA365 gives organizations enterprise-grade capabilities without complexity helping them scale faster and make smarter decisions, and scale with confidence.

About Alphavima Technologies Inc.

Alphavima Technologies (The Parent Company of PREXA365) is a global Canadian IT consulting and services company at the forefront of Microsoft-driven innovation. As a trusted Microsoft Partner, Alphavima helps organizations rethink how technology powers growth, resilience, and scale.

With more than 18 years of industry experience, Alphavima has built four purpose-driven platforms that solve complex, real-world challenges. GiveLife365 redefines how nonprofits manage operations and impact. PREXA365 accelerates rental businesses with smarter assets and revenue control. Olix365 equips utilities and energy organizations with the structure and intelligence needed to run critical infrastructure. PulseNet365 empowers small and mid-sized businesses with systems built for control, visibility, and growth.

At Alphavima, technology is delivered as capability. Every solution is designed to unlock efficiency, strengthen collaboration, and give organizations the confidence to lead in a rapidly evolving digital world.

