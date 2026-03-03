Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Fountainhall Capital Corp. (TSXV: FUN.P) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Robert Quartermain has resigned from the Board of Directors to focus on other commitments. The Board thanks Mr. Quartermain for his valuable contributions and service to the Company and wishes him well in future endeavors.

The Company is pleased to announce that effective March 1, 202,6 Brian E. Bayley was appointed to the Board of Directors, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Bayley brings over 40 years of public company experience.

The Company is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Fountainhall has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the TSXV CPC policies.

