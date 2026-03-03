Topcon Positioning Systems has announced new 3D machine control technologies, functionalities, and safety features for earthmoving and paving applications, as well as geomatic technologies for surveying and building construction applications. By connecting equipment, people, and processes, the new technologies are designed to increase productivity across applications and project phases through a centralized platform approach. The announcement was made for CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, North America's largest construction trade show.

"The industry continues to face shrinking margins, tighter specifications, and heightened sustainability expectations, and needs innovative approaches to complete projects on time, under budget, and with long-lasting results," said Murray Lodge, Topcon executive vice president. "Industry professionals need high-accuracy, scalable solutions easily integrated into mixed fleets and varied workflows. A single-platform approach becomes essential, minimizing downtime, reducing material waste, and maximizing labor efficiencies across the entire project lifecycle. The Topcon innovations introduced at CONEXPO reflect that connected platform approach."

Machine Control Platform Updates

Topcon's heavy construction equipment central platform is 3D-MC machine control software, designed for precise, real-time guidance and control for excavation, grading, paving, milling, and other earthmoving operations. New functionalities made possible through updated configurations for 3D-MC include:

3D-MC Edge is a new feature within the 3D-MC environment engineered to focus directly on a machine's cutting edge for enhanced accuracy and responsiveness. This configuration is ideal for machines performing general earthwork grading operations, such as wheeled tractor-scrapers, tow-behind scrapers, box blades, and push dozers. For municipalities and contractors with machinery that might not currently be equipped with machine control, this economical technology will put them closer to grade without undercutting or overfilling, saving finish-grading time and using machinery more efficiently.

Excavator-focused updates with new functionalities for ease of use, safety, and productivity include:

Slope Control is a function that automatically adjusts the excavator bucket's tilt and rotation angles based on the digital design surface model. The system uses the 3D design to guide the attachment to the correct orientation, reducing operator fatigue from manual control, enabling faster completion of complex work, improving accuracy for better finish quality, maximizing efficiency of the tilt rotator, and increasing uptime while reducing costly mistakes.

Hybrid Lock is a feature within 3D-MC that automatically switches between local positioning system (LPS) tracking using robotic total stations and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) tracking to maintain continuous, accurate machine guidance. It is designed to prevent downtime when the robotic total station briefly loses its line of sight to the prism a common issue on active job sites where vehicles, equipment, or personnel can momentarily block the robot. Instead of halting work until tracking is restored, excavation continues uninterrupted.

Load weighing is an onboard weighing system for excavators designed to increase safety and reduce wear and tear on trucks and trailers. Weighing material as it is loaded in the truck supports even distribution, prevents overloading resulting in fines, and lowers fuel costs associated with dispatching trucks loaded below full capacity.

The GTS-M1 robotic total station for machine control is a next-generation instrument that tracks a 360-degree prism mounted on heavy construction equipment for LPS. It is especially beneficial for precision-intensive applications, such as fine grading, milling, and paving for road construction, or in environments where satellite-based positioning is not feasible due to obstructed sky conditions, such as dense tree cover, tunnels, or similar job site conditions. The GTS-M1 is also a valuable part of Hybrid Lock functionality.

Topcon Awareness System is an AI system utilizing digital cameras mounted to construction vehicles to detect movement or obstructions that could cause an accident or conflict. Topcon Awareness System provides blind-spot detection with alerts sent to the operator and the cloud portal. The system has user-configurable zones of influence that help the operator avoid accidents and create records for accident analysis.

Topcon Site Manager is the cloud management system for Topcon machine control construction solutions that enables remote control, data sharing, and work order creation for connected solutions. Functions include sending design data, retrieving measured productivity data, and creating work orders for granular follow-up on completed work. Currently, the software, which is compatible with ISO 15143-4, allows the user to connect their mixed fleets and weighing solutions.

The LM-1000 load weighing system for aggregate handlers is a trade-approved onboard weighing system for all types of loaders, designed to increase safety and improve operational efficiency of the loading vehicles. Weighing material as it is loaded in the truck prevents overloading, reduces risk for those involved in machine management, and lowers fuel costs and tire wear for loading machines. All loads and stockpile movements are tracked and recorded for robust accounting, reported in Site Manager.

Topcon Origo, the latest addition to the Capture Reality 3D mass data solution portfolio, is a spatial-positioning system for interior building layout. It uses localization and reusable spatial reference maps to acquire real-time position as easily as with the current layout methods of optical or laser equipment. The handheld system mounts the scanner and controller to a single rover pole for easy movement on a job site, as there is no need for calibration or leveling. "Topcon Origo provides a reliable fixed origin for even the most complex interior environments," said Neil Vancans, head of Topcon's geomatics unit. "Using reference-map-based positioning to overcome the line-of-sight limits of optical or laser equipment, Origo delivers a seamless workflow that ensures every point is placed as intended."

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an innovation company focused on delivering precision technologies and workflow solutions for the global construction, geomatics, and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems (topconpositioning.com) is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Parent company Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

