Dienstag, 03.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A41PFS | ISIN: CNE1000075R6 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FIBOCOM WIRELESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIBOCOM WIRELESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 01:18 Uhr
170 Leser
Fibocom Wireless Inc.: MWC 2026 | Fibocom and MediaTek Launch Flagship Wi-Fi 8 CPE Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, Fibocom (300638.SZ, 0638.HK) and MediaTek unveiled a flagship CPE solution powered by the FG390 5G module and Filogic 8800 Wi-Fi 8 chipset. The new design combines 5G-A's high-speed connectivity with Wi-Fi 8's enhanced wireless performance, delivering faster, smarter, and more reliable network access for global users.

FG390 WiFi8 Solution

Key Highlights:

  • Powerful 5G + Wi-Fi 8 integration: The solution integrates with the Filogic 8800 Wi-Fi 8 platform and the FG390 5G module powered by MediaTek T930, bringing together the best of 5G-A and Wi-Fi 8 to create seamless, high-performance connectivity for homes and SMB.
  • Smarter multi-AP collaboration: Reduces interference by over 40% and boosts spectrum efficiency for smoother multi-device operation.
  • Extended coverage and stronger stability: With Enhanced Long-Range (ELR) and dRU technologies, wall penetration and coverage increase by up to 40%, keeping edge connections stable.
  • Lower latency, higher throughput: Latency drops to sub-millisecond levels, while throughput doubles - even with 200+ devices connected simultaneously.
  • Designed for the AI era: Supports 2.4/5/6GHz tri-band concurrency, ensuring reliable connections for AI devices, AR/VR applications, and smart-home networks.

Evan Su, General Manager of Wireless Communications at MediaTek, stated:

"MediaTek and Fibocom have maintained a long-term partnership, leveraging our complementary strengths in chip development and solution delivery. Together, we continuously innovate to unlock new FWA applications and value, empowering operators and customers globally with high-performance, intelligent, and competitive connectivity solutions."

Simon Tao, Vice President of Fibocom' s Wireless Solutions Business Unit and General Manager of the MBB Business Division, commented:

"This new-generation FWA solution marks an important milestone in Fibocom' s mission to ' Intelligently Connect Everything.'

Powered by MediaTek's T930 and Filogic 8800 Wi-Fi 8, we redefine the value of FWA - not only as a high-speed connectivity hub but also as the core driver of intelligent, full-scenario networking.

Moving forward, Fibocom will deepen collaboration with core partners such as MediaTek, focusing on operators, enterprises, and households to continuously advance our technologies and solutions. Our goal is to make FWA the key enabler for 5G-A implementation, accelerating digital transformation across industries and building an open, win-win global communications ecosystem."


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923559/FG930_WiFi8.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429567/LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2026--fibocom-and-mediatek-launch-flagship-wi-fi-8-cpe-solution-302701661.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
