Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 02:06 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Efor strengthens its presence in Asia with the acquisition of No deviation

LYON, France, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Efor, a global leader specializing in quality and compliance for the Life Sciences industry, announces the acquisition of Singapore-based No deviation, a company recognized for its expertise in Commissioning, Qualification & Validation (CQV), Computer System Validation (CSV), Quality Compliance and Digital Enablement.

Founded in 2013, Efor has built a leading international platform dedicated to quality and compliance for Life Sciences industries. With more than 3,000 professionals operating across 18 countries, the group supports global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device leaders.

Efor Logo

This operation represents a significant milestone in Efor's continued expansion across Asia. With more than 300 professionals now operating in the region, Efor reaches a new level of scale and strengthens its position within the Asian market.

Founded in 2007, No deviation operates today in Singapore, China and Ireland, with Singapore serving as its primary hub.

With an established presence across key Asian Life Sciences markets, No deviation has developed strong local execution capabilities, particularly in fast-growing biopharmaceutical environments.

The alliance builds on a shared vision of delivering high-value quality and compliance solutions across complex industrial projects.

By bringing No deviation into the group, Efor significantly strengthens its regional capabilities in Commissioning, Qualification & Validation (CQV) and high-standard complianceservices.

This acquisition further reinforces Efor's global expansion strategy, combining sustained organic growth with targeted acquisitions.

"Asia is a strategic pillar of our global vision. With No deviation, we are strengthening our presence and positioning Efor as a leading quality and compliance playeracross key Asian markets," said Mathieu Roger, Founder and President of Efor.

"Joining Efor opens a new chapter for No Deviation. This partnership expands our reach while preserving the technical depth and entrepreneurial spirit that define our organization," said Pierre Winnepenninckx, Founder of No deviation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922502/Efor_Logo.jpg

Contact: Floriane CARRET - floriane.carret@efor-group.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/efor-strengthens-its-presence-in-asia-with-the-acquisition-of-no-deviation-302699944.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.