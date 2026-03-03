Efor strengthens its presence in Asia with the acquisition of No deviation

LYON, France, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Efor, a global leader specializing in quality and compliance for the Life Sciences industry, announces the acquisition of Singapore-based No deviation, a company recognized for its expertise in Commissioning, Qualification & Validation (CQV), Computer System Validation (CSV), Quality Compliance and Digital Enablement.

Founded in 2013, Efor has built a leading international platform dedicated to quality and compliance for Life Sciences industries. With more than 3,000 professionals operating across 18 countries, the group supports global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device leaders.

This operation represents a significant milestone in Efor's continued expansion across Asia. With more than 300 professionals now operating in the region, Efor reaches a new level of scale and strengthens its position within the Asian market.

Founded in 2007, No deviation operates today in Singapore, China and Ireland, with Singapore serving as its primary hub.

With an established presence across key Asian Life Sciences markets, No deviation has developed strong local execution capabilities, particularly in fast-growing biopharmaceutical environments.

The alliance builds on a shared vision of delivering high-value quality and compliance solutions across complex industrial projects.

By bringing No deviation into the group, Efor significantly strengthens its regional capabilities in Commissioning, Qualification & Validation (CQV) and high-standard complianceservices.

This acquisition further reinforces Efor's global expansion strategy, combining sustained organic growth with targeted acquisitions.

"Asia is a strategic pillar of our global vision. With No deviation, we are strengthening our presence and positioning Efor as a leading quality and compliance playeracross key Asian markets," said Mathieu Roger, Founder and President of Efor.

"Joining Efor opens a new chapter for No Deviation. This partnership expands our reach while preserving the technical depth and entrepreneurial spirit that define our organization," said Pierre Winnepenninckx, Founder of No deviation.

