Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Molded Pulp Packaging Market to Hit USD 7.05 Bn by 2031 as Recycled Fiber and Food Packaging Segments Hold the Largest Shares in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence, a global leader in market research and advisory services, reports that the molded pulp packaging market size is valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 7.05 billion by 2031, registering a 4.31% CAGR during the forecast period (2026 - 2031).

Growing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is transforming how goods are packaged across food & beverage, healthcare, electronics, and e-commerce industries. The molded pulp packaging market is benefiting from technological innovations in pulp molding, lightweight designs, and recycling processes, enabling companies to meet both regulatory standards and environmental commitments while expanding overall molded pulp packaging market share.

According to Mordor Intelligence, increasing awareness of single-use plastic alternatives, coupled with regulatory support for biodegradable packaging, is driving long-term molded pulp packaging market growth. As manufacturers focus on process efficiency, material optimization, and sustainable sourcing, the molded pulp packaging market forecast indicates steady adoption across commercial and consumer-focused applications worldwide.

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Trends Shaping the Future

Rising Regulatory Pressure Boosts Adoption - New regulations on single-use plastics are reshaping priorities across the molded pulp packaging sector. Companies are turning to molded pulp not just for cost efficiency but to meet compliance requirements. Producers with in-house capabilities for tooling and certifications are better equipped to handle varying regional rules, giving them a competitive edge as the market moves toward greater scale and control.

E-Commerce Drives Sustainable Packaging - The rise of e-commerce is pushing companies to adopt packaging that is fully recyclable and environmentally friendly. Traditional materials like foam and bubble wrap are being replaced by molded pulp solutions, which help retailers meet sustainability goals and maintain customer trust, even if they come at a slightly higher cost.

"The molded pulp packaging market reflects steady expansion aligned with sustainability mandates and shifting material preferences across consumer and industrial applications." says, Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. "Our assessment applies consistent triangulation of company disclosures, trade data, and end-market indicators, offering decision-makers a transparent, comparable view grounded in verifiable evidence rather than assumption."

Segmentation of Molded Pulp Packaging Market

By Fiber Type:

Recycled Fiber

Virgin Fiber

Blended Fiber

By Product Type:

Trays

Bowls and Cups

Clamshells

Plates

Containers and Lids

Other Product Types

By Molded Type:

Thick Wall

Transfer Molded

Thermoformed

Processed / Slim Wall

By End-User Industry:

Food Packaging

Foodservice

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Industrial Goods

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Other End-User Industries

By Geography:

North America: United States Canada Mexico

E urope: Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East: Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Turkey Rest of Middle East

Africa: South Africa Nigeria Rest of Africa

South America: Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/molded-pulp-packaging-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Service Robotics Market Regional Outlook

North America is seeing steady adoption of molded pulp packaging as retailers and policymakers push for sustainable alternatives to plastics. While certain applications are reaching maturity, regulations and recycling initiatives continue to support ongoing demand across the region.

In the Middle East, growing government initiatives and sustainability programs are encouraging local investments in molded pulp production. This focus on building domestic supply chains is helping the region reduce reliance on imports and strengthen the market for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Leading Companies in the Molded Pulp Packaging Market

The molded pulp packaging industry is competitive, with leading companies driving innovation, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

Major players such as:

BrødreneHartmann A/S Huhtamaki Oyj UFP Technologies, Inc. Sabert Corporation Sonoco Products Company

These companies are expanding their offerings in biodegradable and recyclable solutions. These companies focus on process improvements, eco-friendly materials, and strategic partnerships, strengthening their positions in the global market and influencing overall industry growth.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Liquid Packaging Market

The liquid packaging market was valued at USD 406.99 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 528.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.36% during 2026-2031. Growth is driven by rising demand for packaged beverages and dairy products, expansion of retail channels, and increasing adoption of lightweight and sustainable packaging solutions.

Plastic Sterilization Trays Market Growth

The plastic sterilization trays market is expected to grow from USD 18.58 billion in 2026 to USD 25.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.22% over 2026-2031. Rising surgical procedures, infection control requirements, and expanding healthcare infrastructure are key factors supporting market growth.

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Share

The eco-friendly food packaging market was valued at USD 211.78 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 288.33 billion by 2031, at a CAGRof6.36% during 2026-2031. Increasing environmental regulations, consumer preference for sustainable packaging, and innovations in biodegradable materials are accelerating market expansion.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/5830541/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/molded-pulp-packaging-market-to-hit-usd-7-05-bn-by-2031-as-recycled-fiber-and-food-packaging-segments-hold-the-largest-shares-in-2025--reports-mordor-intelligence-302700972.html