Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 02:42 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Molded Pulp Packaging Market to Hit USD 7.05 Bn by 2031 as Recycled Fiber and Food Packaging Segments Hold the Largest Shares in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence, a global leader in market research and advisory services, reports that the molded pulp packaging market size is valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 7.05 billion by 2031, registering a 4.31% CAGR during the forecast period (2026 - 2031).

Mordor Intelligence Logo

Growing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is transforming how goods are packaged across food & beverage, healthcare, electronics, and e-commerce industries. The molded pulp packaging market is benefiting from technological innovations in pulp molding, lightweight designs, and recycling processes, enabling companies to meet both regulatory standards and environmental commitments while expanding overall molded pulp packaging market share.

According to Mordor Intelligence, increasing awareness of single-use plastic alternatives, coupled with regulatory support for biodegradable packaging, is driving long-term molded pulp packaging market growth. As manufacturers focus on process efficiency, material optimization, and sustainable sourcing, the molded pulp packaging market forecast indicates steady adoption across commercial and consumer-focused applications worldwide.

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Trends Shaping the Future

Rising Regulatory Pressure Boosts Adoption - New regulations on single-use plastics are reshaping priorities across the molded pulp packaging sector. Companies are turning to molded pulp not just for cost efficiency but to meet compliance requirements. Producers with in-house capabilities for tooling and certifications are better equipped to handle varying regional rules, giving them a competitive edge as the market moves toward greater scale and control.

E-Commerce Drives Sustainable Packaging - The rise of e-commerce is pushing companies to adopt packaging that is fully recyclable and environmentally friendly. Traditional materials like foam and bubble wrap are being replaced by molded pulp solutions, which help retailers meet sustainability goals and maintain customer trust, even if they come at a slightly higher cost.

"The molded pulp packaging market reflects steady expansion aligned with sustainability mandates and shifting material preferences across consumer and industrial applications." says, Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. "Our assessment applies consistent triangulation of company disclosures, trade data, and end-market indicators, offering decision-makers a transparent, comparable view grounded in verifiable evidence rather than assumption."

Segmentation of Molded Pulp Packaging Market

By Fiber Type:

  • Recycled Fiber
  • Virgin Fiber
  • Blended Fiber

By Product Type:

  • Trays
  • Bowls and Cups
  • Clamshells
  • Plates
  • Containers and Lids
  • Other Product Types

By Molded Type:

  • Thick Wall
  • Transfer Molded
  • Thermoformed
  • Processed / Slim Wall

By End-User Industry:

  • Food Packaging
  • Foodservice
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Healthcare and Medical Devices
  • Industrial Goods
  • Personal Care and Cosmetics
  • Other End-User Industries

By Geography:

  • North America:
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe:
    • Germany
    • United Kingdom
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific:
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East:
    • Saudi Arabia
    • United Arab Emirates
    • Turkey
    • Rest of Middle East
  • Africa:
    • South Africa
    • Nigeria
    • Rest of Africa
  • South America:
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/molded-pulp-packaging-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Service Robotics Market Regional Outlook
North America is seeing steady adoption of molded pulp packaging as retailers and policymakers push for sustainable alternatives to plastics. While certain applications are reaching maturity, regulations and recycling initiatives continue to support ongoing demand across the region.

In the Middle East, growing government initiatives and sustainability programs are encouraging local investments in molded pulp production. This focus on building domestic supply chains is helping the region reduce reliance on imports and strengthen the market for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Leading Companies in the Molded Pulp Packaging Market

The molded pulp packaging industry is competitive, with leading companies driving innovation, sustainability, and operational efficiency.
Major players such as:

  1. BrødreneHartmann A/S
  2. Huhtamaki Oyj
  3. UFP Technologies, Inc.
  4. Sabert Corporation
  5. Sonoco Products Company

These companies are expanding their offerings in biodegradable and recyclable solutions. These companies focus on process improvements, eco-friendly materials, and strategic partnerships, strengthening their positions in the global market and influencing overall industry growth.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Liquid Packaging Market

The liquid packaging market was valued at USD 406.99 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 528.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.36% during 2026-2031. Growth is driven by rising demand for packaged beverages and dairy products, expansion of retail channels, and increasing adoption of lightweight and sustainable packaging solutions.

Plastic Sterilization Trays Market Growth

The plastic sterilization trays market is expected to grow from USD 18.58 billion in 2026 to USD 25.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.22% over 2026-2031. Rising surgical procedures, infection control requirements, and expanding healthcare infrastructure are key factors supporting market growth.

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Share

The eco-friendly food packaging market was valued at USD 211.78 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 288.33 billion by 2031, at a CAGRof6.36% during 2026-2031. Increasing environmental regulations, consumer preference for sustainable packaging, and innovations in biodegradable materials are accelerating market expansion.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:
media@mordorintelligence.com
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/5830541/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/molded-pulp-packaging-market-to-hit-usd-7-05-bn-by-2031-as-recycled-fiber-and-food-packaging-segments-hold-the-largest-shares-in-2025--reports-mordor-intelligence-302700972.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.