Dienstag, 03.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
03.03.2026 04:00 Uhr
Dyna.Ai Raises Series A to Turn Enterprise AI Pilots into Real Business Results

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyna.Ai, a leading AI solutions company headquartered in Singapore, today announced the close of an undisclosed eight-figure multimillion-dollar (USD) Series A round led by Lion X Ventures, a Singapore based venture capital fund, advised by OCBC Bank's Mezzanine Capital Unit.

Dyna.Ai showcases its 'AI Workforce, Better Results' branding at SFF 2025

The round also included participation from ADATA, a Taiwan-listed technology company, a Korean financial institution, and a group of finance veterans with decades of industry experience.

The funding will accelerate the deployment of Dyna.Ai's Agentic AI solutions, helping enterprises turn AI pilots into fully operational systems that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Dyna.Ai's Results-as-a-Service approach prioritizes measurable revenue outcomes and has been validated across regulated financial services and enterprise environments. Its solutions combine domain-specific expertise, AI agent builders, task-ready AI agents, and fully operational agentic applications capable of executing tasks within defined workflows while ensuring compliance, controls, and accountability. The solutions are already deployed in live enterprise environments, helping organizations including leading global and regional banks as well as financial institutions across Asia, Americas, and the Middle East streamline operations, enhance customer, experience, and optimize employee workflows.

The investment reflects confidence in Dyna.Ai's execution-led approach, supporting continued delivery, governance, and long-term platform development. This momentum comes as Southeast Asia's AI market is projected to exceed US $16 billion by 2033, which is indicative of the opportunity to augment talent with AI capabilities. Singapore continues to be a regional leader in AI with initiatives to support the responsible development of AI technology in addition to a commitment to invest over S$1 billion (US $778.8 million) in public artificial intelligence research over the next five years.

Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai

"Fundamentally, we are innovative-driven and commercial people who have experienced the same operational challenges we are solving today," said Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai. "While much of the industry was focused on how broadly AI could be applied, we doubled down early on a specific, pressing problem and built with outcomes in mind. That focus continues to guide how we work with enterprises today and has built trust with C-suite leaders across institutions around the world."

"Enterprise AI is entering a phase where execution and measurable outcomes matter more than experimentation," said Irene Guo, CEO of Lion X Ventures. "Dyna.Ai differentiates itself through strong domain expertise, operational discipline, and the ability to deploy agentic AI within complex, regulated enterprise environments. We are pleased to support the team as they scale across global enterprise and financial services markets."

"Across the region, we're seeing a shift in how enterprises approach AI," said Cynthia Siantar, Head of Investor Relations and General Manager for Singapore and Hong Kong. "The focus has moved past pilots and experimentation to how AI can be deployed in day-to-day operations and deliver real outcomes. With Dyna.Ai, we are proud to take a Singapore built platform to leading BFSI enterprises in the region and across the world."

Founded in 2024, Dyna.Ai was built to address structural bottlenecks in enterprise operation, adopting a results-driven approach that prioritizes commercial outcomes over experimentation as enterprises move from proof-of-concepts to enterprise-grade AI.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions that turn advanced AI into measurable business results. The company provides AI-powered products and services that enhance customer experience (CX), improve employee experience (EX), and optimize core business operations, with solutions designed for practical enterprise deployment. With a global presence across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, Dyna.Ai powers financial institutions, contact centers, and enterprises worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923397/Dyna_Ai_showcases__AI_Workforce_Better_Results__branding_SFF_2025.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923398/Tomas_Skoumal_Chairman_Co_Founder_Dyna_Ai.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dynaai-raises-series-a-to-turn-enterprise-ai-pilots-into-real-business-results-302701153.html

