Dienstag, 03.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
03.03.2026 04:36 Uhr
Huawei Launches NG WAN to Boost New Growth for Carriers

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, unveiled the company's NG WAN architecture. He stated that in the Internet of Agents era, Huawei is upgrading IP bearer networks by focusing on security & resilience, multi-dimensional awareness, and network autonomy. This will enable carriers to establish a self-defending network foundation that ensures experience, accelerates revenue growth, boosts network efficiency, and empowers intelligent connectivity.

Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, unveils the NG WAN architecture

Multi-dimensional Awareness@2H

Huawei has introduced the industry's first encrypted traffic identification engine-Xingluo Identification Engine. This engine boasts an identification accuracy exceeding 95% for encrypted traffic flows. It also constructs a multidimensional user service characteristics database, which is detailed enough to create user profiles with an accuracy of 90%. This aids carriers in swiftly acquiring new customers.

Multi-dimensional Awareness@2B

Huawei's lossless intelligent computing boards enable zero packet loss transmission of computing power data, ensuring sustained computing efficiency. Leveraging the Xingluo lossless algorithm, Huawei transforms training-inference data into unbreakable high-dimensional vectors, safeguarding enterprise data and enabling carriers to offer distributed collaborative training-inference and storage-computing separation services.

Security & Resilience

Huawei provides intelligent intrinsic security boards, which enable devices to instantly detect any unusual activity related to files, memory, processes, and traffic. They also promptly identify and block intrusions to prevent attacks from lurking or spreading.

To address route hijacking, Huawei has introduced an intelligent resilient main control board. Utilizing a 40-dimension knowledge graph, this board dynamically identifies the attributes of routing addresses, paths, and any tampering of routing information, ensuring zero route hijacking in critical situations.

Security & Resilience

Huawei has introduced a quantum security solution. This solution assists carriers in establishing quantum-secure bearer networks, ensuring zero leakage of user data.

Carriers can leverage Huawei's Xsec multi-point dynamic deployment solution to rapidly set up PQC-encrypted connections, enhancing the deployment efficiency of quantum private lines by 60%. Additionally, for carriers choosing the QKD route, Huawei has introduced the industry's first intrinsic QKD board-LPUI-Q. This board can be directly inserted into NetEngine 8000 series routers. Utilizing Huawei's unique noise suppression algorithm, the board facilitates the integration of QKD with communication networks, helping reducing carriers' total investment by over 60%.

Network Autonomy

Huawei has introduced the intelligent O&M solution to offer round-the-clock network protection. Serving as the intelligent brain of the network, Netmaster simulates expert analysis, strategy formulation, and action execution, facilitating the transition from reactive to proactive O&M.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924297/IMAGE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-ng-wan-to-boost-new-growth-for-carriers-302701887.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
