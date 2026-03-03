Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - China News Service (CNS) issued a report Saturday in Beijing to promote the Chinese northern Province of Hebei. CNS praised the province's recent gathering of global resources and its acceleration in the creation of a new high ground for foreign trade and investment.





Located near the Bohai Sea and encircling Beijing and Tianjin, Hebei stands at the forefront of China's era of opening up, CNS said.

Caption: Chinese Northern Province Hebei Steps Up Opening-Up to Deepen Global Integration

Statistics show that during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Hebei's total import and export value exceeded 3 trillion yuan, with both the scale and quality of foreign trade improving. The annual export value of the "new three products" increased from 4.97 billion yuan in 2020 to 26 billion yuan in 2025.

According to the CNS report, Hebei's foreign trade "circle of friends" continues to expand, with 173 trading partners achieving positive growth.

China-Europe freight trains now run along 18 international routes, linking land and sea to help "Made in Hebei" reach global markets, the agency said.

Supported by high-level open platforms such as free trade pilot zones, comprehensive bonded zones, and cross-border e-commerce pilot zones, and connected to global resources through international exhibitions, Hebei is speeding up construction of a national modern commercial and logistics hub.

Its open channels are becoming more three-dimensional and efficient, CNS added, highlighting that the province has been proactively embracing the world and sharing new development opportunities globally.

