Huawei Digital Power: Huawei Launches New-Gen AI-Powered Green Site and GW-Level AIDC Solutions to Empower Operators

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Product & Solution Launch event during MWC Barcelona 2026, Bob He, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power, unveiled the New-Generation AI-Powered Green Site and GW-level AIDC Solutions. These solutions help operators build zero-carbon target networks and lay a solid foundation for AI computing in the era of the agentic Internet, driving intelligent, low-carbon transformation.

AI-Powered Green Site

As the intelligent world accelerates, AI development drives explosive growth in traffic, posing challenges for site power facilities. Huawei's AI-Powered Green Site is the first to feature end-to-end intelligent synergy, improving network resilience and reducing energy OPEX, turning operators' energy storage assets into revenue streams.

Zero network disruptions due to power outages: iBackup doubles backup time, increasing site power availability to 99.9%. In Kuwait, the emergency backup time was increased from 3 hours to 6 hours to ensure business continuity during power outages.

One tank of fuel per year: Intelligent algorithms integrate weather, power generation, and load forecasts to enable intelligent, collaborative scheduling of PV, energy storage systems, and gensets. In Southern Africa, this solution helped customers reduce fuel consumption by 75%, saving over US$10,000 and reducing carbon emissions by 18 tons per site annually.

From saving money to making money: The all-scenario virtual power plant solution enables operators' energy storage assets to participate in the electricity market and generate revenue. In Northern Europe, this solution helped customers increase annual revenue by over €2000 per site.

GW-level AIDC Solution

The intelligent era has witnessed a surge in demand for computing power, driving the construction of AIDC facilities. However, this also brings challenges in reliability, energy consumption, delivery, and smooth evolution. Huawei Data Center Facility reconstructs the four core links of power supply, cooling, energy storage, and operations to provide a highly reliable, energy-efficient, fast-delivered, and fully compatible AIDC solution, maximizing tokens per watt and powering the AI era forward.

AIDC full-link power supply: Through innovations in power supply from the grid to chips and by productizing power supply links, Huawei has developed a high-density, high-efficiency, and reliable integrated PowerPOD solution to facilitate rapid AIDC delivery.

AIDC full-chain cooling: Through innovations in heat dissipation from chips to the outdoor environment and by productizing cooling links, Huawei has built an efficient, reliable, and intelligent integrated IT POD solution to help AIDCs achieve efficient, highly reliable cooling.

AI for DC intelligent operations: AI is leveraged to enhance data centers, improving AIDC safety and energy efficiency throughout the lifecycle. AI for safety: Fault prediction and identification facilitate the transition from passive response to predictive maintenance.

AI for energy efficiency: Intelligent coordination and optimization of cooling and power supply reduce energy consumption.

Bob He stated that Huawei will fully leverage its advantages in converged technologies across the energy, wireless, and service fields to help operators build more flexible, reliable, and greener ICT power facilities, accelerate intelligent transformation in the AI era, and achieve continuous business success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924133/Bob_He_Vice_President_Huawei_Digital_Power.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-new-gen-ai-powered-green-site-and-gw-level-aidc-solutions-to-empower-operators-302701944.html