HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2026 - Driven by growing affluence and a more discerning clientele, the Vietnamese real estate landscape is shifting toward a new paradigm of luxury. MIK Group's The Magnolia project represents one of the most deliberate efforts in this transition, underscored by a strategic alliance with three international firms: design architect Benoy, interior designer Studio HBA, and construction manager Turner International. This partnership, built around a unified long-term vision, signals a move beyond cosmetic luxury toward an integrated development framework.



The Magnolia, developed under MIK Group's M Series platform, integrates spatial discipline, privacy and long-term quality into its architectural framework. Photo courtesy of MIK

Raising the standard of luxury development



For years, Vietnam's high-end residential market has been driven by ambition. Yet many projects have remained focused on premium materials and eye-catching architecture, without fully meeting deeper international benchmarks in long-term livability, operational consistency and disciplined execution.



Against that backdrop, a growing group of developers has begun adopting a more globally integrated model - prioritising process, partnerships and standards over visual spectacle. MIK Group stands among the notable names within this shift.



Founded in 2014, MIK Group has steadily established itself as one of Vietnam's leading real estate developers. Guided by its vision of 'creating prosperous living communities', the company has developed a diverse portfolio spanning urban residential and high-end resort properties, including The Matrix One, Imperia Signature Co Loa, Imperia Sky Garden, Imperia Garden, Imperia Smart City, Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc, Sol by Meliá Phu Quoc and Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay etc.



Its Imperia line, in particular, has maintained strong and consistent demand over many years, providing a stable foundation for the company's move into a higher segment.



Building on that base, MIK Group introduced the M Series as a structured luxury platform.



Nguyen Dung Minh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MIK Group, said: "Today's luxury buyers are not simply looking for square meters. They are seeking depth, refinement and privacy. Location and amenities matter, but lifestyle matters more."



The M Series therefore represents not just an expansion into a higher tier, but an elevation of development standards - from site selection and density planning to design philosophy, construction discipline and long-term operational management.



Representatives of MIK Group working with international partners during the development of The Magnolia. Photo courtesy of MIK

Global partnerships: aligning vision, design and execution



To translate these standards into reality, MIK Group partnered with three international firms: Benoy for architecture and master planning, Studio HBA for interior design, and Turner International for construction and project management. The collaboration reflects not only technical capability but a shared long-term development philosophy.



Benoy, ranked among the world's top 50 design firms, is known for shaping large-scale developments with strong identity, including The 18 Cross in Singapore, The Mural in Dubai and Lotte Mall West Lake in Hanoi. For The Magnolia, Benoy approached the project through spatial discipline and environmental rhythm rather than architectural spectacle.



According to Azaria Lee, Project Director at Benoy, what distinguished MIK Group was its clarity of intent from the outset.



"We quickly understood that this was not a project seeking immediate visual impact," Lee said.



"MIK Group spoke about rhythm of life, privacy and the feeling of 'coming home.' That created a very clear foundation for architectural thinking."



When surveying the site in Long Bien, the design team noted a perceptible transition from central Hanoi's intensity to a calmer spatial atmosphere.



"We saw the opportunity to create an urban oasis - connected to the city, yet sufficiently tranquil to allow residents to recharge," Lee added.



Benoy also highlighted MIK Group's openness and disciplined approach, which enabled ideas to develop beyond short-term considerations.



For interiors, MIK Group appointed Studio HBA, the global hospitality design firm behind projects for Hilton, JW Marriott, Ritz-Carlton Macau, Shangri-La and Four Seasons. The decision reflected alignment around the philosophy of 'quiet luxury'.



"MIK Group was not pursuing extravagance," said Joris Angevaare, Project Director at Studio HBA. "They were seeking balance, restraint and longevity."



The Magnolia was therefore conceived not as a residence designed to impress at first glance but as one intended to sustain comfort and emotional equilibrium over time. The 'Canvas' concept was developed as a refined framework that allows residents to shape their own living narrative.



According to Angevaare, the most distinctive aspect of working with MIK Group was its emphasis on durability of aesthetics and lived experience, rather than surface-level visual impact.



Construction and project management were entrusted to Turner International, whose global portfolio includes Taipei 101, The Armani Hotel & Residences Dubai at Burj Khalifa, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Bangkok and JW Marriott Hanoi.



Bojan Petkovic, Project Manager at Turner, noted that MIK Group's definition of success stood out.



He said: "In many projects, success is measured by floor area or delivery speed. With MIK Group, enhancing the resident experience is the definitive benchmark against which every decision is measured."



He added that this mindset shaped the implementation process.



"Our role goes beyond managing timelines and budgets. We are safeguarding a vision," Bojan said.



Turner views The Magnolia as reflecting a life-cycle approach to luxury real estate development - integrating ESG standards, operational efficiency and long-term asset value preservation from the outset.



The collaboration between Benoy, Studio HBA and Turner International therefore represents more than a collection of global names. It reflects an integrated framework in which vision, design and execution are aligned within a coherent development structure.



"Luxury is not about being seen," Nguyen Dung Minh concluded.



"It is about living well, quietly, for a very long time."



The Magnolia stands as the most mature expression of the M Series platform -where elevated standards are translated into a tangible residential environment. From architecture shaping spatial rhythm, to interiors sustaining emotional comfort, to disciplined execution ensuring long-term quality, the project illustrates MIK Group's capacity for integrated delivery.



As Vietnam's property market continues to mature, developments such as The Magnolia signal a new phase for the luxury segment - one where value lies not in immediate visibility, but in the ability to sustain quality of living over time.



