Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41MHW | ISIN: CA8629461002 | Ticker-Symbol: MIG3
Frankfurt
02.03.26 | 15:25
5,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 06:06 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DFI Inc.: DFI to Present Application-Driven Edge AI Strategy at Embedded World 2026

Under the theme "Smart Synergy, Effective Computing," DFI highlights scalable edge AI platforms aligned with real industrial requirements

TAIPEI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a global provider of industrial computers, embedded motherboards and edge computing platforms, will present its latest edge AI innovations at Embedded World 2026, highlighting how an application-driven approach enables scalable, real-world deployment across industrial and mission-critical environments, the company said.

As industrial adoption of edge AI moves beyond pilot projects toward scalable deployment, demand is increasing for edge computing platforms that balance performance, power efficiency and long-term operation. To address diverse application requirements, DFI works in collaboration with its group companies and ecosystem partners to support use cases across multiple industrial verticals.

At Hall 3, Booth 533, DFI will present its edge AI systems, industrial motherboards and embedded computing modules for deployment in industrial automation, transportation, medical systems and other mission-critical environments. The platforms are designed to support stable supply, long product lifecycles and reliable edge AI inference on rugged platforms under demanding operating conditions.

At the exhibition, DFI will demonstrate how these platforms are applied in real-world scenarios. Demonstrations include AI-enabled robotic arm applications developed with Intel, an in-vehicle cybersecurity solution for smart transportation developed with VicOne, and industrial safety AI inference, including PPE detection, as well as defense-related applications such as smoke detection, powered by MemryX.

DFI will also present a multi-camera edge AI perception solution built on its X6-ORN-GMSL platform, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin edge AI processors, supporting real-time video analytics for industrial vision and intelligent transportation applications.

DFI will also highlight the ECX700-ADP, a Taiwan Excellence Award 2026 recipient, designed for long-term operation in harsh industrial environments. The system will be showcased at both the DFI booth and the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion. Powered by Intel Alder Lake-P processors, the ECX700-ADP serves as a high-performance industrial edge computing platform for intelligent automation and edge AI workloads. Featuring integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, flexible I/O connectivity and robust wireless support, the platform supports reliable deployment across outdoor and industrial environments.

For press release materials, photos, and videos, please download them from the cloud:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vTlR31WGYZ4wmIXqUQ3FRzw8HSXO1vCH/view?usp=sharing

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industrial Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, Mission-Critical, and Intelligent Retail.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dfi-to-present-application-driven-edge-ai-strategy-at-embedded-world-2026-302701045.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.