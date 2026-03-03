Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 06:36 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From Cultural Icon to Commercial Path: MagicLab Redefines the Future of Robotics at MWC

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC Barcelona), MagicLab made its overseas debut with its Spring Festival robot, showcasing the latest advancements in its robotics technology and accelerating its globalization strategy, further enhancing influence of "Made in China."

MagicLab displayed a variety of robot products, including GEN1, MagicBot Z1, and the MagicDog series, demonstrating its technical innovations and multi-scenario adaptability. GEN1 made its first appearance as an "international shopping guide," fluently switching between Spanish and English to interact with global customers, demonstrating its multi-tasking and multi-scenario adaptability.

Meanwhile, MagicBot Z1 not only recreated the Spring Festival Gala dance but also performed the international hit "Makeba." The precise synchronization and collaboration of the robots showcased China's confidence in its advanced manufacturing capabilities.

The "Machine Panda" exhibited by MagicLab became the center of attention, with its lifelike movements and cultural charm attracting global visitors, exemplifying the integration of Chinese robotics with global markets.

It is reported that a biomimetic "Robotic Panda" on display at MagicLab's booth drew significant attention from visitors. The robot is capable of performing movements such as head tilts and paw gestures. To achieve more natural head motion, the R&D team implemented a three-degree-of-freedom head actuation system and carried out dedicated optimizations in its mechanical structure, control system, and thermal management-ensuring coordinated movements and stable performance throughout live demonstrations.

As a premier global event for the technology industry, MWC is widely regarded as a key gateway to the European and broader international markets. This year, MagicLab made its debut at MWC with its Spring Festival Gala robot. The appearance of MagicLab not only marked its overseas showcase of the company's technological capabilities, but also sent a strong signal of its accelerating globalization strategy and its ambition to compete for a leading position in the global robotics industry.

Since launching its internationalization strategy in 2025, MagicLab has been operating in 27 countries and regions, with overseas revenue steadily increasing to over 30%. Its global expansion has entered a phase of growth, demonstrating strong international competitiveness.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-cultural-icon-to-commercial-path-magiclab-redefines-the-future-of-robotics-at-mwc-302702018.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.