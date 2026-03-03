Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
MEDIA RELEASE
In the 2025 financial year, the Forbo Group reported net sales of CHF 1,085.4 million (previous year: CHF 1,122.0 million) in a challenging market environment. This corresponds to a decrease of 0.3% in local currencies and 3.3% in the reporting currency. The operating result (EBIT) decreased by 27.2% to CHF 87.8 million (previous year: CHF 120.6 million). Profit stood at CHF 68.9 million (previous year: CHF 95.1 million).
Baar, March 3, 2026
The 2025 financial year was shaped by a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. Rising tariffs and mounting tensions in trade policy caused uncertainty for companies and consumers worldwide. High energy costs, regulation and fiscal pressure weighed on Europe's industry. In the USA, inflation expectations dampened investment and consumption, while in China, growth was slowed by the weak construction sector and declining exports to the USA. The fragile global environment also led to a further appreciation of the Swiss franc.
For Forbo, the focus was on the long-term stabilization of its business as well as on the appointment of new members to Group leadership as a prerequisite for the Group's continued strategic and structural development. With the appointment of Bernhard Merki as Chairman of the Board of Directors in April 2025, Johannes Huber as CEO effective January 1, 2026, and Heinz Hössli as CFO effective July 1, 2026, the leadership team has been strengthened with experienced executives. The priority now is to systematically develop the divisions, accelerate the implementation of innovations, and enhance operational excellence, with the aim of returning to sustainable, profitable growth and long-term value creation.
Important operational initiatives were advanced in the reporting year, key innovations were brought to market readiness, and the product portfolio was strategically expanded. The Movement Systems division continued to expand its manufacturing capacity in Japan, while Flooring Systems strengthened its presence in the USA. These measures reduced Forbo's exposure to trade barriers and strengthened the long-term robustness of its supply chains. They have increased Forbo's structural resilience and created a solid foundation for positive development in the years ahead.
Sales in local currencies nearly on a par with the previous year
Operating result impacted
Profit, cash flow, and investments
Solid balance sheet
Divisional performance
At Movement Systems, customer reluctance to invest in the US led to a decline in sales in the region in local currencies, while sales growth was achieved in Europe and the Asia/Pacific (APAC) region. Sales price increases could not fully offset the higher costs associated with targeted positioning in structurally attractive markets such as food processing and food logistics, airport and aviation applications, and e-commerce. Movement Systems achieved net sales of CHF 347.2 million in the reporting year (previous year: CHF 356.4 million), a decline of 2.6% (+1.7% in local currency). Sales volumes decreased by 0.2% year on year, while prices increased by 1.9%. The operating result fell by 49.3% to CHF 15.4 million (previous year: CHF 30.4 million).
Sustainability
Information and motions to the Ordinary General Meeting
All current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a further one-year term.
Stable dividends
Outlook for the 2026 financial year
For the 2026 financial year, Forbo expects slightly lower sales due to currency effects and slightly higher profit than in the previous year.
Further information:
The Forbo Group will hold a live audio webcast in German on the results of the 2025 financial year on
MEDIA RELEASE (PDF-FILE)
About Forbo
Contact person:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Forbo Holding AG
|Lindenstrasse 8
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 787 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 58 787 25 20
|E-mail:
|info@forbo.com
|Internet:
|www.forbo.com
|ISIN:
|CH0003541510
|Valor:
|354151
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2284216
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2284216 03-March-2026 CET/CEST