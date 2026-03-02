AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA) Appoints Ahmad Moradi as Chief Executive Officer to Advance Creator AI Ecosystem Globally

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA), a leading intellectual property (IP) firm specializing in Agentic AI-powered media and movie licensing, today announced the appointment of Ahmad Moradi as its new Chief Executive Officer. Moradi will lead the company in building a comprehensive creator AI ecosystem, leveraging technologies like UFilm.ai to empower filmmakers and content creators with seamless generation, licensing, and distribution-from concept to audience.

Moradi , a seasoned visionary in the convergence of technology and media, transitions to this role to assist the company to enhance its global market presence. Moradi has served as Chairman and CEO of both public and private companies. This leadership appointment marks a definitive step in AERA's evolution from an IP holding company into a global powerhouse of AI-driven content creation and distribution.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment as AERA accelerates the commercialization of its proprietary generative AI engines, UFilm.ai and its licensed flagship distribution platform Uflix.ai. Mr. Moradi will oversee the integration of these technologies into the newly launched projects such as AERA+, a revolutionary streaming ecosystem that offers "Always-On," AI-curated content and Producer's Room that connects producers with viewer in a pre-build virtual space in real-time.

"Ahmad Moradi is a pioneer in the 'Digital Media Room' concept and understands the future of interactive broadcasting better than anyone in the industry," said Chiyuan Deng, Chairman of AI Era Corp. "Having collaborated closely with Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), during our strategic inclusion in AI ERA, it became clear that Ahmad is the ideal leader to scale our Agentic AI assets. His expertise in AI-driven media streaming solutions will be instrumental as we transition into a high-growth phase of global distribution and monetization."

As CEO, Mr. Moradi will focus on:

Scaling the UFilm.ai Ecosystem: Utilizing AERA's advanced generative AI to automate storyboard generation and video production, reducing traditional costs while maintaining studio-grade quality.

Utilizing AERA's advanced generative AI to automate storyboard generation and video production, reducing traditional costs while maintaining studio-grade quality. Expanding Global Distribution: Leveraging the licensed flagship platform Uflix.ai to deliver AI-generated short drama series and films directly to consumers.

Leveraging the licensed flagship platform Uflix.ai to deliver AI-generated short drama series and films directly to consumers. Monetizing AI Assets: Bridging the gap between creation and consumption through the Film NFT Movie Marketplace (MMM) and AI Agent SaaS offerings.





"I am honored to lead AI Era Corp. at this transformative juncture," said Ahmad Moradi. "The synergy between AERA's generative engines and the distribution framework we built at AITV is unmatched. We are no longer just an IP firm; we are the architects of a new era where 'AI Streaming' is an intelligent, generative partner. My mission is to ensure that AERA remains at the forefront of this disruption, delivering value to our shareholders by redefining how the world creates and interacts with entertainment."

About AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

AI Era Corp. is a New York-based intellectual property (IP) firm focused on the acquisition, development, and licensing of Agentic AI-powered creator media ecosystems. The Company owns the IP for UFilm.ai (Generative AI production), Uflix.ai (Distribution layer, the licensed flagship platform), and the NFT Movie Marketplace (MMM). AERA operates a physical movie theater and distribution hub in Mount Kisco, New York, providing a unique link between traditional cinema and next-gen AI technology.

Visit: www.ufilm.ai | www.abcinemasny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company's management team changes, strategic transformation, and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Tang

AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

X: @ABIntlGroup

Email: ir@aieraco.com

Tel: (852) 2622 2891