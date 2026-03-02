Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EX1L | ISIN: VGG5496W1023 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.03.26 | 21:49
1,080 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LINKERS INDUSTRIES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINKERS INDUSTRIES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 22:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linkers Industries Limited: Linkers Industries Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SUNGAI PETANI, MALAYSIA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkers Industries Limited (Nasdaq: LNKS) (the "Company"), a manufacturer and supplier of wire and cable harnesses with operations in Malaysia, today announced that on February 27, 2026, it received a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

The Notification Letter confirmed that the Company evidenced a closing bid price at or greater than $1.00 per ordinary share from January 29, 2026 to February 26, 2026, and that the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. As a result, the listing matter has been closed.

The Class A ordinary shares of the Company continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "LNKS".

About Linkers Industries Limited

Linkers Industries Limited is a manufacturer and a supplier of wire/cable harnesses with manufacturing operations in Malaysia and have more than 20 years' experience in the wire/cable harnesses industry. The Company offers customized wire harness for different applications and electrics designs. Our customers are generally global brand name manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the home appliances, industrial products and automotive industries that are mainly based in the Asia Pacific Region.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Lot A99, Jalan 2A-3, A101 & A102, Jalan 2A,
Kawasan Perusahaan MIEL Sungai Lalang,
08000 Sungai Petani, Kedah Darul Aman, Malaysia
Tel: +60 4 4417802
Email: linkers.ir@linkers-hk.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.