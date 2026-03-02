Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MNG8 | ISIN: US12619F1049 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.03.26 | 21:58
4,750 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 22:06 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CPS Technologies Corp.: CPS Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NORTON, Mass., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) ("CPS" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Summary

  • Revenue of $8.2 million, versus $5.9 million in the prior-year period, reflecting strong demand for the Company's core product lines and expanded production.
  • Gross margin of 14.6 percent versus a gross loss in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Operating loss of $(0.1) million for the quarter compared to $(1.3) million in the prior-year period.
  • As previously announced, CPS won a $15.5 million follow-on order with a major multinational semiconductor manufacturer during the quarter.
  • On October 8, 2025 the Company closed on a public offering that brought in net proceeds of $9.5 million to be used for general corporate purposes, including the expansion of CPS' production capabilities through the move to a larger facility.

"As expected, we closed 2025 with the strongest revenue in our Company's history, $32.6 million, an increase in revenue of 54% over 2024, marking a great comeback for CPS as we position the organization for the future," said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. "With the capital raise under our belt, we're now able to focus on the array of growth opportunities we have developed. This includes increasing production, advancing our product portfolio, entering additional markets, winning new customers, and positioning ourselves to accelerate our revenue and profitability growth in the quarters to come. We are nearing the completion of our evaluation of potential sites for a larger, advanced CPS manufacturing facility and look forward to making this transition over the course of the remainder of 2026. Overall, we're in great shape for another year of strong revenue, continued margin expansion, and an even stronger outlook going forward."

Results of Operations
CPS reported revenue of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $5.9 million in the prior-year period, reflecting greater production rates and increased shipments, along with the impact from higher gold prices. Gross profit was $1.2 million, or 14.6 percent of revenue, versus a gross loss of $(0.3) million, or (5.1) percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, with the year-over-year increase due to higher sales and greater production efficiencies.

Operating loss was $(0.1) million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter compared with an operating loss of $(1.3) million in the prior-year period; SG&A expenses totaled $1.3 million during the quarter, compared to $1.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher variable compensation expense, reflecting the increase in annual revenue and profit. In addition, the higher revenue generated a significant increase in sales commission expense. Reported net income for the quarter was $0.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $(1.0) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 28, 2024.

Conference Call
The Company will be hosting its fourth quarter 2025 earnings call tomorrow, March 3, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following:
Call in Number: 1-844-943-2942
Participant Passcode: 641664

The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.

About CPS
CPS is an advanced materials company that designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance material solutions to global customers in transportation, energy, automotive, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense. The company specializes in proprietary metal matrix composites (MMCs), combining metals and ceramics to deliver superior strength, thermal management, and reliability for demanding applications such as high-speed rail, HVDC systems, mass transit, electric vehicles, internet equipment, and electrical infrastructure. CPS also produces hermetic packaging for high-reliability power and communications modules, supporting avionics, GPS, microprocessors, and specialized integrated circuits. Additionally, its lightweight HybridTech Armor provides high strength-to-weight protection. CPS focuses on innovation, quality, and diversified high-growth markets to drive sustained, profitable growth. The Company's Vision is "to pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world's toughest engineering challenges."

Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2026 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corporation
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
December 27,
2025
 December 28,
2024
 December 27,
2025
 December 28,
2024
Product sales- 8,208,041 - 5,933,283 - 32,596,314 - 21,123,346
Cost of product sales6,988565 6,204,808 27,306,955 21,241,984
Gross profit1,219,476 (271,525- 5,289,359 (118,638-
Selling, general, and administrative expenses1,318,163 1,047,459 4,845,385 4,262,290
Income (loss) from operations(98,687- (1,318,984- 443,974 (4,380,928-
Other income123,680 45,134 238,664 286,979
Net income (loss) before income taxes24,993 (1,273,850- 682,638 (4,093,949-
Income tax provision (benefit)12,399 (278,697- 262,284 (958,500-
Net income (loss)- 12,594 - (995,153- - 420,354 - (3,135,449-
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities(7,037- (1,946- (15,361- 15,500
Total other comprehensive income (loss)(7,037- (1,946- (15,361- 15,500
Comprehensive income (loss)5,557 (997,099- 404,993 (3,119,949-
Net income (loss) per basic common share- 0.00 - (0.07- - 0.03 - (0.22-
Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding17,996,884 14,525,960 15,286,097 14,522,513
Net income (loss) per diluted common share- 0.00 - (0.07- - 0.03 (0.22-
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding18,190,719 14,525,960 15,388,726 14,522,513
CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
December 27,
 December 28,
2025 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents- 4,466,198 - 3,280,687
Marketable securities, at fair value 8,769,363 1,031,001
Accounts receivable-trade, net 5,235,307 4,858,208
Accounts receivable-other 380,948 177,068
Inventories, net 5,598,407 4,331,066
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 299,829 480,986
Total current assets 24,750,052 14,159,016
Property and equipment:
Production equipment 10,647,170 10,382,379
Furniture and office equipment 910,310 891,921
Leasehold improvements 997,830 997,830
Total cost 12,555,310 12,272,130
Accumulated depreciation and amortization (10,877,927- (10,377,756-
Construction in progress 459,671 108,874
Net property and equipment 2,137,054 2,003,248
Net intangible assets 21,778 -
Right-of-use lease asset 336,000 186,000
Deferred taxes, net 2,266,854 2,528,682
Total assets- 29,511,738 - 18,876,946
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Notes payable, current portion- - - 8,130
Accounts payable 3,363,233 3,053,712
Accrued expenses 907,910 913,279
Deferred revenue 238,044 172,429
Lease liability, current portion 162,000 160,000
Total current liabilities 4,671,187 4,307,550
Deferred revenue - long term 31,277 31,277
Long term lease liability 174,000 26,000
Total liabilities 4,876,464 4,364,827
Commitments & Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 18,132,767 and 14,661,487 shares; outstanding 17,988,634 and 14,525,960; at December 27, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively 181,320 146,615
Preferred stock, no shares issued or outstanding - -
Additional paid-in capital 50,295,019 40,580,387
Accumulated other comprehensive income 139 15,500
Accumulated deficit (25,469,891- (25,890,245-
Less cost of 144,133 and 135,527 common shares repurchased at December 27, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively (371,313- (340,138-
Total stockholders' equity 24,635,274 14,512,119
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 29,511,738 - 18,876,946

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.