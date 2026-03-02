CPS Technologies Corp.: CPS Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NORTON, Mass., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) ("CPS" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Summary

Revenue of $8.2 million, versus $5.9 million in the prior-year period, reflecting strong demand for the Company's core product lines and expanded production.

Gross margin of 14.6 percent versus a gross loss in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating loss of $(0.1) million for the quarter compared to $(1.3) million in the prior-year period.

As previously announced, CPS won a $15.5 million follow-on order with a major multinational semiconductor manufacturer during the quarter.

On October 8, 2025 the Company closed on a public offering that brought in net proceeds of $9.5 million to be used for general corporate purposes, including the expansion of CPS' production capabilities through the move to a larger facility.





"As expected, we closed 2025 with the strongest revenue in our Company's history, $32.6 million, an increase in revenue of 54% over 2024, marking a great comeback for CPS as we position the organization for the future," said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. "With the capital raise under our belt, we're now able to focus on the array of growth opportunities we have developed. This includes increasing production, advancing our product portfolio, entering additional markets, winning new customers, and positioning ourselves to accelerate our revenue and profitability growth in the quarters to come. We are nearing the completion of our evaluation of potential sites for a larger, advanced CPS manufacturing facility and look forward to making this transition over the course of the remainder of 2026. Overall, we're in great shape for another year of strong revenue, continued margin expansion, and an even stronger outlook going forward."

Results of Operations

CPS reported revenue of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $5.9 million in the prior-year period, reflecting greater production rates and increased shipments, along with the impact from higher gold prices. Gross profit was $1.2 million, or 14.6 percent of revenue, versus a gross loss of $(0.3) million, or (5.1) percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, with the year-over-year increase due to higher sales and greater production efficiencies.

Operating loss was $(0.1) million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter compared with an operating loss of $(1.3) million in the prior-year period; SG&A expenses totaled $1.3 million during the quarter, compared to $1.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher variable compensation expense, reflecting the increase in annual revenue and profit. In addition, the higher revenue generated a significant increase in sales commission expense. Reported net income for the quarter was $0.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $(1.0) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 28, 2024.



About CPS

CPS is an advanced materials company that designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance material solutions to global customers in transportation, energy, automotive, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense. The company specializes in proprietary metal matrix composites (MMCs), combining metals and ceramics to deliver superior strength, thermal management, and reliability for demanding applications such as high-speed rail, HVDC systems, mass transit, electric vehicles, internet equipment, and electrical infrastructure. CPS also produces hermetic packaging for high-reliability power and communications modules, supporting avionics, GPS, microprocessors, and specialized integrated circuits. Additionally, its lightweight HybridTech Armor provides high strength-to-weight protection. CPS focuses on innovation, quality, and diversified high-growth markets to drive sustained, profitable growth. The Company's Vision is "to pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world's toughest engineering challenges."

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 27,

2025

December 28,

2024

December 27,

2025

December 28,

2024

Product sales - 8,208,041 - 5,933,283 - 32,596,314 - 21,123,346 Cost of product sales 6,988565 6,204,808 27,306,955 21,241,984 Gross profit 1,219,476 (271,525 - 5,289,359 (118,638 - Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,318,163 1,047,459 4,845,385 4,262,290 Income (loss) from operations (98,687 - (1,318,984 - 443,974 (4,380,928 - Other income 123,680 45,134 238,664 286,979 Net income (loss) before income taxes 24,993 (1,273,850 - 682,638 (4,093,949 - Income tax provision (benefit) 12,399 (278,697 - 262,284 (958,500 - Net income (loss) - 12,594 - (995,153 - - 420,354 - (3,135,449 - Other comprehensive income Net unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities (7,037 - (1,946 - (15,361 - 15,500 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (7,037 - (1,946 - (15,361 - 15,500 Comprehensive income (loss) 5,557 (997,099 - 404,993 (3,119,949 - Net income (loss) per basic common share - 0.00 - (0.07 - - 0.03 - (0.22 - Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding 17,996,884 14,525,960 15,286,097 14,522,513 Net income (loss) per diluted common share - 0.00 - (0.07 - - 0.03 (0.22 - Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 18,190,719 14,525,960 15,388,726 14,522,513

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) December 27,

December 28,

2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 4,466,198 - 3,280,687 Marketable securities, at fair value 8,769,363 1,031,001 Accounts receivable-trade, net 5,235,307 4,858,208 Accounts receivable-other 380,948 177,068 Inventories, net 5,598,407 4,331,066 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 299,829 480,986 Total current assets 24,750,052 14,159,016 Property and equipment: Production equipment 10,647,170 10,382,379 Furniture and office equipment 910,310 891,921 Leasehold improvements 997,830 997,830 Total cost 12,555,310 12,272,130 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (10,877,927 - (10,377,756 - Construction in progress 459,671 108,874 Net property and equipment 2,137,054 2,003,248 Net intangible assets 21,778 - Right-of-use lease asset 336,000 186,000 Deferred taxes, net 2,266,854 2,528,682 Total assets - 29,511,738 - 18,876,946