First National Bank Alaska surpasses $1 billion market capitalization

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX: FBAK) reached a significant milestone on Feb. 26, 2026, surpassing a $1 billion market capitalization for the first time in the bank's history. Common shares traded in a daily range of $311.70 to $328.45, closing at $322.50 per share. The bank's 3,166,885 outstanding shares reflected a record-high total market value of equity totaling $1.021 billion as of market close.

As of the date of this announcement, FBAK common shares are up more than 33% since Dec. 31, 2024, compared to 7% for the KBW Regional Bank Index (KRX). Total return for FBAK for the same period totals 45%, compared to 11% for KRX.

"It's rewarding to receive this investor confidence in our bank's health, asset quality, performance and future expectations. This achievement reflects the strength of the bank's long-term strategy, exceptional financial management and performance - and the dedication of more than 600 First National employees," said Board Chair and CEO/President Betsy Lawer. "We've proven time and time again that First National has the right people, a thriving culture, the resources and the will to succeed."

First National assets totaled $5.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Return on assets increased to 1.53% as of Dec. 31, 2025, thirty-one basis points higher than the same date last year, driven by the strong net income performance.

The bank's efficiency ratio for Dec. 31, 2025, was 49.86%, demonstrating First National continued to generate strong revenue on an efficient, lower-operating-expense base than many of our Alaska and national peers.

Shareholders' equity was $569.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Return on equity as of Dec. 31, 2025, was 14.16%. Book value per share increased to $179.75. The bank's Dec. 31, 2025, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 11.27% remains above well-capitalized standards.

In 2026, for the second year in a row, Forbes selected First National as one of America's Best Banks, this year ranking the bank as the second best in the nation. Newsweek recognized the bank as one of the nation's 2026 Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for the second year in a row.

Alaska's community bank since 1922, First National Bank Alaska proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

For more than a century, the bank has been committed to supporting the communities it serves. In 2024, for the eighth consecutive reporting period, covering a span of twenty-four years, First National received an Outstanding Community Reinvestment Act performance rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

In 2025, Alaska Business readers voted First National "Best of Alaska Business" in the Best Place to Work category for the 10th year in a row, Best Bank/Credit Union for the fifth time, and Best Customer Service for the second year in a row. In 2025, American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For" for the eighth year in a row. The bank was also voted "Best of Alaska" in the Anchorage Daily News awards, ranking as one of the top three in the Bank/Financial category for the seventh consecutive year.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and is recognized as a Minority Depository Institution by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as it is majority-owned by women.

Contact Corporate Communications

907-777-3409