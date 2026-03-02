Anzeige
WKN: 907337 | ISIN: US3029411093 | Ticker-Symbol: FCQ
München
03.03.26 | 08:01
142,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FTI CONSULTING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FTI CONSULTING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,00143,0008:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 22:36 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Bolsters Mining Sector Expertise in Australia with Addition of Carrie Grimes

SYDNEY, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Carrie Grimes as a Senior Managing Director in the Business Transformation - Mining practice within the firm's Corporate Finance segment in Australia.

Ms. Grimes, who is based in Brisbane, joins with more than 20 years of experience as a trusted advisor working with organisations to define and deliver strategic transformation programs that respond to global trends and drive a competitive edge. Ms. Grimes' experience includes working with global clients in the mining, oil and gas, utilities, and infrastructure industries, with a particular focus on operational improvement, aligning strategy, people, processes and technology.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Grimes will focus on helping global mining clients navigate challenges around resource and energy transition and seize the opportunities that the mining industry presents.

"Global energy transition and geopolitical tensions are impacting commodity markets, production and capital costs and capital flows, driving the imperative for change across the industry," said Mark Dewar, Australia Leader at FTI Consulting. "Carrie will help drive impactful change for our clients with enterprise operating model design, digital transformation, organisation design, business process design, and through program and project management."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Grimes was a partner in Deloitte's Industrials and Infrastructure practice.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Grimes said, "I've spent my career helping asset-intensive organisations turn operational complexity into competitive advantage. Joining FTI Consulting enables me to bring that experience to clients at a time when performance, resilience, safety and execution discipline have never mattered more. Our firm has a clear ambition to build market-leading capability in operations improvement, and I'm excited to contribute to that journey alongside our clients."

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Level 22, Gateway
1 Macquarie Place
Sydney, NSW 2000
Australia
Tel: +61 2 8247 8000

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Rebecca Hine
+61 402 235 829
rebecca.hine@fticonsulting.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
