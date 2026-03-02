Power Solutions International, Inc. Acquires MTL Manufacturing & Equipment Inc.

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified alternative-fuel and conventional power systems, is pleased to announce that it has acquired MTL Manufacturing & Equipment Inc. (MTL), a metal and steel manufacturing company based in Beloit, Wisconsin in close proximity to PSI's enclosure manufacturing facilities.

MTL manufactures and supplies a range of fabricated products including switchgear subbases, electrical enclosure assemblies, and various size fuel tanks used in large power generation products for applications such as data centers. MTL's abilities include full engineering capabilities, and vertically integrated manufacturing. MTL also holds several certifications including UL142, ULC S601 and UL2085. With over 3 decades of experience, MTL prides itself on being at the forefront of welding and steel fabrication utilizing the industry's latest cutting-edge equipment and technology, including on-site, automated laser cutting, bending and forming, welding, state-of-the art paint and dry facilities. MTL has two locations in Beloit WI, totaling over 185,000 sq ft of manufacturing space.

PSI acquired 100% of the outstanding stock of MTL in a transaction financed through PSI's existing cash reserves and assumption of certain equipment-related debt. "We are bringing together the efforts of the two companies and creating a strategic partnership between PSI and MTL," said Dino Xykis, Chief Executive Officer of PSI. "MTL has a long history of engineering and manufacturing high quality products that are an integral part of our custom enclosures, as well as the market in general. We will bring the strengths of both companies together to take advantage of the data center market demands where capacity and vertical integration are key enablers to success."

This acquisition is expected to enhance PSI's competitive position in the data center market through vertical integration of MTL's specialized manufacturing capabilities. The integration is designed to provide improved supply chain control, reduced lead times, and access to MTL's established UL certifications.

MTL's 185,000 square feet of manufacturing space and advanced production capabilities are anticipated to strengthen PSI's ability to serve the growing demand for reliable power generation solutions in data center applications.

MTL's current management team will continue to lead operations following the acquisition, ensuring continuity in customer relationships and operational excellence.

For more information on PSI, visit http://www.psiengines.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

PSI is a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines, power systems, and accessories. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering, and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel, and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response and microgrid solutions, as well as products and packages supporting the rapidly growing data center markets.

PSI's industrial segment provides engine and battery powertrain solutions to serve applications such as forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. PSI's transportation segment provides engine powertrain solutions to specialized applications such as terminal tractors, port equipment, military vehicles, and other non-road vocational vehicles.

About MTL Manufacturing & Equipment Inc.

MTL is located in Beloit WI operating from 185,000 sq ft of manufacturing space. MTL specializes in the welding and fabrication of steel components ranging from large switchgear subbases, electrical enclosure assemblies for data centers, as well as various size fuel tanks used in power generation. With full engineering capabilities, MTL currently holds UL142, ULC S601 and UL2085 certifications. MTL's customer commitment, along with the ability to ship quality products with limited lead time has well established MTL in the marketplace.

