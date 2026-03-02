Agora, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (the "Company"), a pioneer and leader in conversational AI and real-time engagement technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to report our fifth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, marking our first full year of profitability since 2018, driven by sustained double-digit revenue growth," said Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Agora, Inc. "Our platform's scalability was validated during a high-profile Super Bowl live shopping event, where we streamed full HD video to nearly 600,000 peak concurrent viewers worldwide while enabling their interactions at sub-second latency. We are also seeing rapid adoption of our Conversational AI engine; since its launch in March 2025, usage has more than doubled each quarter. We started 2026 with strong reception of our conversational AI solutions for Physical AI at CES in January, highlighted by our leading vision and motion control capabilities, and we remain focused on driving revenue growth and advancing conversational AI innovation throughout 2026."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenues for the quarter were $38.2 million, an increase of 10.7% from $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Agora : $19.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 14.4% from $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Shengwang : RMB129.2 million ($18.3 million) for the quarter, an increase of 5.7% from RMB122.2 million ($17.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate Agora : 109% for the trailing 12-month period ended December 31, 2025. Shengwang : 89% for the trailing 12-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Net income for the quarter was $4.9 million, compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

Total revenues in 2025 were $141.1 million, an increase of 5.9% from $133.3 million in 2024, which included revenue from certain end-of-sale products of $6.6 million. Agora : $74.9 million in 2025, an increase of 16.1% from $64.5 million in 2024. Shengwang : RMB472.7 million ($66.2 million) in 2025, a decrease of 3.5% from RMB489.6 million ($68.8 million) in 2024. Certain end-of-sale products generated revenue of nil for the year and RMB47.4 million ($6.6 million) in 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $38.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 10.7% from $34.5 million in the same period last year. Revenues of Agora were $19.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 14.4% from $17.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to our business expansion and usage growth in sectors such as live shopping. Revenues of Shengwang were RMB129.2 million ($18.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 5.7% from RMB122.2 million ($17.1 million) in the same period last year, primarily due to increase in revenues from certain sectors such as social and entertainment and Internet of Things.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 15.8% from $11.5 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increase in bandwidth usage, co-location costs and AI-related costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.2% from $22.9 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 65.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1.5% from 66.6% in the same period last year, mainly due to product mix change.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $26.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8.3% from $28.5 million in the same period last year.

Research and development expenses were $13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 7.7% from $14.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.9 million in the same period last year.

Interest Income

Interest income was $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.7 million in 2024, primarily due to the increase in the average balance of cash, cash equivalents and long-term bank deposits.

Net Income

Net income was $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.2 million in the same period last year.

Net Income per American Depositary Share attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS")1 attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.05 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of $0.002 in the same period last year.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues in 2025 were $141.1 million, an increase of 5.9% from $133.3 million in 2024. Revenues of Agora were $74.9 million in 2025, an increase of 16.1% from $64.5 million in 2024, primarily due to our business expansion and usage growth in sectors such as live shopping. Revenues of Shengwang were RMB472.7 million ($66.2 million) in 2025, a decrease of 3.5% from RMB489.6 million ($68.8 million) in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in revenues of RMB 47.4 million ($6.6 million) due to the end-of-sale of certain products, which was offset partially by the increase in revenues from certain sectors such as social and entertainment and Internet of Things.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues in 2025 was $47.4 million, a decrease of 0.9% from $47.8 million in 2024, primarily due to the end-of-sale of certain products, which was offset partially by the increase in bandwidth usage and co-location costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit in 2025 was $93.7 million, an increase of 9.6% from $85.4 million in 2024. Gross margin in 2025 was 66.4%, an increase of 2.3% from 64.1% in 2024 mainly due to the end-of-sale of certain low-margin product.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses in 2025 were $104.5 million, a decrease of 25.5% from $140.3 million in 2024.

Research and development expenses in 2025 were $55.5 million, a decrease of 31.0% from $80.3 million in 2024, primarily due a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $17.1 million in 2024 to $3.3 million in 2025.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations in 2025 was $9.4 million, compared to $53.3 million in 2024.

Interest Income

Interest income in 2025 was $15.1 million, compared to $16.9 million in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in average interest rate.

Investment Income (Loss)

Investment income in 2025 was $1.5 million, compared to investment loss of $3.3 million in 2024, primarily due to the increase in fair value of an equity investment of $2.3 million in 2025, compared to a decrease of $5.0 million in 2024.

Other income

Other income in 2025 was $1.2 million, compared to $0.8 million in 2024, primarily due to the increase of income of incentive payments from a depositary bank.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income in 2025 was $9.5 million, compared to net loss of $42.7 million in 2024.

Net Income (Loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders were $0.10 in 2025, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.46 in 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 12.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 3.0 million ADSs) for approximately US$11.1 million under its share repurchase program, representing 5.5% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased approximately 162.2 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 40.5 million ADSs) for approximately US$143.1 million under its share repurchase program, representing 71.6% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 349.3 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 87.3 million ADSs) outstanding, compared to 449.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 112.5 million ADSs) outstanding as of January 31, 2022 before the share repurchase program commenced.

The board of directors has authorized an extension of the existing share repurchase program through February 28, 2027, with all other terms remaining unchanged.

Financial Outlook

Based on currently available information, the Company expects total revenues for the first quarter of 2026 to be between $36 million and $37 million, representing year-over-year growth of 8.1% to 11.1%. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern Time on March 2, 2026. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 4Q 2025 Financial Results

The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9jcg52bq

Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI50cb6a6dcafc4d2b905d0fed1148e037

Please visit the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io on March 2, 2026 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

Operating Metrics

The Company also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.

Active Customers

An active customer at the end of any period is defined as an organization or individual developer from which the Company generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months, excluding customers from Easemob. Customers are counted based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all customers in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period. As the vast majority of revenue generated from Agora's customers is denominated in U.S. dollars, while the vast majority of revenue generated from Shengwang's customers is denominated in Renminbi, Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated in U.S. dollars for Agora and in Renminbi for Shengwang, which has substantially removed the impact of foreign currency translations. Shengwang excluded the revenues from certain end-of-sale products. The Company believes Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among other things, the Financial Outlook in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the growth of the RTE-PaaS market; the Company's ability to manage its growth and expand its operations; the Company's ability to attract new developers and convert them into customers; the Company's ability to retain existing customers and expand their usage of its platform and products; the Company's ability to drive popularity of existing use cases and enable new use cases, including through quality enhancements and introduction of new products, features and functionalities; the Company's fluctuating operating results; competition; the effect of broader technological and market trends on the Company's business and prospects; general economic conditions and their impact on customer and end-user demand; and other risks and uncertainties included elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC on June 26, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent divisions, under Agora brand and Shengwang brand.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time conversational AI, video, voice, chat and interactive streaming into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

For more information on Agora, please visit: www.agora.io

For more information on Shengwang, please visit: www.shengwang.cn

Agora, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

As of As of December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 75,446 27,083 Short-term bank deposits 84,460 168,327 Short-term financial products issued by banks 55,000 71,464 Short-term investments 4,583 2,787 Restricted cash 200 3,745 Accounts receivable, net 24,867 30,952 Prepayments and other current assets 14,590 22,593 Contract assets 123 1,099 Held-for-sale assets 831 - Total current assets 260,100 328,050 Property and equipment, net 3,947 4,680 Construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project 84,239 44,486 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,145 3,866 Intangible assets 96 611 Long-term bank deposits 160,001 35,500 Long-term financial products issued by banks - 61,400 Long-term investments 29,182 40,710 Land use right, net 161,591 161,395 Other non-current assets 19,798 18,956 Total assets 721,099 699,654 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 9,638 12,965 Advances from customers 7,906 8,738 Taxes payable 696 2,210 Current operating lease liabilities 1,521 1,749 Payables for construction costs 16,607 12,834 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,417 19,839 Total current liabilities 56,785 58,335 Long-term payable 3 1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 399 1,922 Deferred tax liabilities 12 92 Long-term borrowings in relation to the headquarters project 80,420 46,469 Advance in relation to the headquarters project 20,632 20,174 Total liabilities 158,251 126,993 Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 39 39 Class B ordinary shares 8 8 Additional paid-in-capital 1,145,126 1,144,238 Treasury shares, at cost (95,238 - (72,739 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,987 - (12,257 - Accumulated deficit (477,100 - (486,628 - Total shareholders' equity 562,848 572,661 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 721,099 699,654

Agora, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts) Three Month Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024

2025 2024 Real-time engagement service revenues 36,799 31,908 137,971 127,624 Real-time engagement on-premise solution and other revenues 1,356 2,545 3,086 5,632 Total revenues 38,155 34,453 141,057 133,256 Cost of revenues 13,327 11,505 47,393 47,809 Gross profit 24,828 22,948 93,664 85,447 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,648 14,793 55,459 80,344 Sales and marketing 7,123 7,276 26,352 27,220 General and administrative 5,364 6,423 22,670 32,772 Total operating expenses 26,135 28,492 104,481 140,336 Other operating income 328 664 1,407 1,578 Loss from operations (979 - (4,880 - (9,410 - (53,311 - Exchange gain 891 60 1,623 168 Interest income 3,858 3,697 15,051 16,941 Interest expense (14 - (2 - (36 - (253 - Investment income (loss) 319 705 1,457 (3,328 - Other income 1,198 793 1,198 793 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,273 373 9,883 (38,990 - Income taxes (131 - (109 - (323 - (258 - Loss from equity in affiliates (224 - (106 - (32 - (3,479 - Net income (loss) 4,918 158 9,528 (42,727 - Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 4,918 158 9,528 (42,727 - Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 981 (4,350 - 2,270 (2,230 - Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders 5,899 (4,192 - 11,798 (44,957 - Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted Basic 0.05 0.002 0.10 (0.46 - Diluted 0.05 0.002 0.10 (0.46 - Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted Basic 358,571,676 375,058,357 367,898,081 373,122,317 Diluted 387,890,498 402,004,818 395,420,348 373,122,317 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues (9 - 28 82 212 Research and development expenses 193 1,176 3,274 17,062 Sales and marketing expenses 43 (60 - 694 778 General and administrative expenses 585 353 1,514 4,685

Agora, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands) Three Month Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) 4,918 158 9,528 (42,727 - Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expenses 812 1,497 5,564 22,737 Allowance for current expected credit losses 164 1,465 4,031 8,728 Depreciation of property and equipment 415 733 2,008 3,459 Amortization of intangible assets 126 130 515 663 Amortization of land use right 861 851 3,413 3,423 Deferred tax expense (19 - (20 - (81 - (102 - Amortization of right-of-use asset and interest on lease liabilities 455 541 2,060 2,576 Investment (income) loss (319 - (705 - (1,457 - 3,328 Loss from equity in affiliates 224 106 32 3,479 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 3 (25 - 8 (9 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7 - 4,371 2,406 (5,047 - Contract assets - - 978 (67 - Prepayments and other current assets (2,716 - (1,764 - 7,623 (13,893 - Other non-current assets 1,606 (813 - (2,723 - 5,855 Accounts payable (1,052 - (2,290 - (3,117 - (248 - Advances from customers 143 755 (970 - 1,071 Taxes payable (493 - 565 (1,532 - 1,326 Operating lease liabilities (665 - (559 - (2,163 - (2,878 - Deferred income 78 - 252 62 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,744 (461 - 858 (5,865 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,278 4,535 27,233 (14,129 - Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (416 - (249 - (1,701 - (2,546 - Purchase of short-term bank deposits (10,035 - (25,200 - (60,963 - (68,300 - Purchase of short-term financial products issued by banks - - (65,348 - (70,391 - Proceeds from maturity of short-term bank deposits 5,077 18,779 204,334 130,020 Proceeds from maturity of short-term financial products issued by banks 10,129 35,884 144,923 105,395 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 274 235 514 235 Proceeds from dividends of short-term investments - - 110 - Purchase of long-term bank deposits (10,000 - (15,000 - (184,001 - (35,500 - Purchase of long-term financial products issued by banks - (20,000 - - (61,400 - Purchase of long-term investments - - - (562 - Purchase of construction in progress for the headquarters project (5,866 - (13,353 - (31,914 - (35,248 - Disposal of property and equipment 7 35 41 93 Cash received for business disposal 2,909 - 7,319 - Cash received from disposal of long-term investments - - - 155 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (7,921 - (18,869 - 13,314 (38,049 - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term borrowings 5,872 13,613 32,375 35,790 Proceeds from exercise of employees' share options 73 303 609 853 Payment of financing cost (273 - - (273 - - Deposit received in relation to headquarters project - 1,128 - 20,408 Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares (10,869 - (1,390 - (27,719 - (11,057 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,197 - 13,654 4,992 45,994 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (495 - (840 - (721 - (162 - Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,335 - (1,520 - 44,818 (6,346 - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period * 79,981 32,348 30,828 37,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period ** 75,646 30,828 75,646 30,828 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid 58 52 233 185 Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities 665 559 2,163 2,878 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations - - 90 2,325 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Proceeds receivable from exercise of employees' share options 13 275 35 417 Payables for financing cost 1,762 - 1,762 - Payables for property and equipment 31 398 31 398 Payables for construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project 7,418 8,975 16,607 12,834 Payables for treasury shares, at cost 326 83 326 83 * includes restricted cash balance 200 230 3,745 280 ** includes restricted cash balance 200 3,745 200 3,745

1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.



