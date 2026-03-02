Avante Corp.: Avante Announces Results For The Third Fiscal Quarter Of 2026

Avante Corp. achieved 8.2% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2025, including 12.4% increase in recurring revenue

The Company achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $0.82 million in the fiscal third quarter, compared to $0.77 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025

The Company maintains a positive outlook for fiscal 2026, with expected organic growth across its services including Avante Black, HALO, Avante Verified, and MAST.

TORONTO, Ontario, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) ("Avante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2026, representing the three months ended December 31, 2025 (all amounts in Canadian dollars thousands, unless otherwise indicated).

Manny Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante, commented, "The third quarter was a standout period for Avante, reflecting progress in strengthening our product suite and delivering meaningful improvements across our services. NSSG achieved 20.1% year-over-year growth, driven by exceptional performance in its investigations division. Avante Black also produced strong results, growing 31.6%, demonstrating a rising demand for global protective and investigative services among business leaders operating across international markets. As our footprint expands, Avante is increasingly becoming the trusted partner for these critical services, safeguarding both individuals and their assets. Our core business continues to advance steadily, highlighted by a 12.4% increase in recurring revenues. We have entered calendar 2026 with strong momentum and clear focus, including expanding our core operations while accelerating the growth of our technology-enabled product ecosystem."

Raj Kapoor, Avante's Chief Financial Officer, added, "I am pleased to report another quarter of positive operating cash flow, and increased annual growth in Adjusted EBITDA, and net income. Our performance continues to be supported by a strong balance sheet with no bank debt, $5.0 million in cash on our balance sheet and $12 million in available credit facilities. This financial strength provides strategic flexibility to execute on our robust M&A pipeline and opportunities for organic growth through internal product developments. At the same time, we remain disciplined operators, with a continued focus on identifying efficiencies and streamlining processes to further reduce operating expenses."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025:

The Company reported revenue of $9.10 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2026, representing year-over-year revenue growth of 8.2%, or $0.69 million, compared to $8.41 million in the prior fiscal year. This increase in revenue was driven by NSSG increasing 20.1% and Avante Black increasing 31.6% as compared to third quarter of fiscal 2025. The Company achieved total gross profit of $3.8 million, an increase of 10.4%, or $0.36 million, in the same quarter in fiscal 2025. Gross profit margins remained relatively stable at 41.8% compared to 40.9% during the prior year's third quarter.

The Avante Security segment delivered recurring monthly revenues ("RMR") of $4.21 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 12.4% compared to the prior year. This growth was driven by net growth in monitoring customers and the introduction of new recurring revenue services to new and existing clients.

The Company achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $0.82 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $0.77 million for the same quarter of fiscal 2025, an improvement of 7.0%.

Avante recorded Net Income of $0.09 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a net loss of $0.15 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 -

Readers should refer to the Company's audited financial statements and MD&A in respect of its fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, for additional risk factors, accounting policies, detailed financial disclosures, reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, related party transactions, contingencies, and reporting of subsequent events. Such financial statements and MD&A are incorporated by reference into this news release and will be filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+"), which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca

$ thousands unless otherwise noted Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31,

2024 INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION Recurring Monthly Revenue (1) $4,206 $3,741 $12,460 $10,312 Revenues $9,098 $8,412 $26,724 $24,415 Gross profit (1) $3,799 $3,441 $10,832 $9,924 Gross profit margin 41.8% 40.9% 40.5% 40.6% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $824 $770 $1,768 $1,471 Net income (loss) for the period $92 ($155) $186 ($1,192) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $116 ($148) $165 ($1,189) Average Common Shares during the quarter 26,648,739 26,643,739 26,648,739 26,643,739

As At BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION - Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Cash balances & Cash Equivalents $4,963 $5,039 Total funded debt $0 $0 Total lease obligations $1,311 $1,392 Common Shares at period end 26,648,739 26,643,739

(1)Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues ("RMR") are non-IFRS financial measures that have no standard meaning under IFRS and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See Description of Non-IFRS Financial Measures. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and RMR to Net Income or Revenues, as applicable, are provided in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A").

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Net income (loss) for the period $92 ($155) $186 ($1,192) Current income tax expense (recovery) $7 ($2) $25 ($2) Interest expense $61 $64 $216 $219 Depreciation and amortization $420 $428 $1,232 $1,242 Amortization on capitalized commissions - $2 - $4 Share-based payments $33 $50 $65 $96 Long term employee benefits $211 - $44 - Reorganization and acquisition costs $721 Software cost impairment - $383 - $383 Adjusted EBITDA $824 $770 $1,768 $1,471



ABOUT AVANTE CORP. -

Avante Corp. is an Ontario corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: XX). Avante Security provides premium security services for residential and condominium customers in Toronto and Muskoka, Ontario, through the use of advanced technology and a focus on client service. Avante Security's business provides a complete offering ranging from system design, sales, installations, and monitoring to services such as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation. Avante Security has a specialized skillset in high-rise security integration, monitoring and electronic building management. It also provides consulting and installation of automation and security solutions for the high-end residential market. Avante Security's signature offerings are its Rapid Alarm Response services, and its Intelligent Perimeter Protection Video Analytics. Avante Security also provides extensive offerings, which include Closed Circuit Television ("CCTV"), access controls and security services for travelling executives. Avante Security uses its proprietary two-way wireless communication technology for security and in other market segments for various remote control and monitoring functions.

For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Corp.

416-923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

