Linamar Corporation: Linamar and Regen Resources Form Alliance to Advance Battery-Grade Graphite Development in Ontario

GUELPH, Ontario and WELLAND, Ontario, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linamar Corporation and Regen Resources today announced a strategic alliance aimed at advancing the commercialization of graphite assets located in Welland, Ontario, supporting the development of a domestic supply of battery-grade graphite for industrial and automotive applications.

The alliance brings together Regen's upstream graphite resource reserve of approximately 340,000 tonnes with Linamar's downstream processing capability, creating an integrated pathway from resource development to processed material aligned with end-customer requirements. The parties have also identified an initial offtake partner to support early commercial demand.

Development is expected to proceed in phases, with a focus on technical validation, operational readiness, and alignment with end-market needs. Commercial terms, valuation assumptions, and processing economics are not being disclosed at this time. Further disclosure will be made in accordance with applicable regulatory and securities requirements.

"This alliance reflects an execution-focused approach to developing Domestic and North American origin supply of this and other critical minerals that are imperative in the current climate," said Jim Jarrell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Linamar Corporation. "We anticipate tremendous customer interest for secure and comparatively green supply of graphite,"

Steve Charest, Chief Executive Officer of Regen Resources, said the partnership "connects a validated resource with established processing capacity and market demand."

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. At the heart of Linamar is the technologies we deliver; casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly and fully engineered products. We serve a broad variety of industries, from our On and Off Highway Mobility business to our Agricultural and Access businesses to new areas of expansion in MedTech, Water, Power, Defense and Robotics. We proudly market our global, class leading products under the brands Linamar, Skyjack, MacDon, Salford, Bourgault and McLaren Engineering. Linamar has over 36,000 employees in 86 manufacturing locations, 17 R&D centers and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $10.5 billion in 2024. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

