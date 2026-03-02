Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905977 | ISIN: CA53278L1076 | Ticker-Symbol: LNR
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 19:53
59,00 Euro
-0,84 % -0,50
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAMAR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAMAR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,5059,5008:31
58,5059,5008:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 23:18 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linamar Corporation: Linamar and Regen Resources Form Alliance to Advance Battery-Grade Graphite Development in Ontario

GUELPH, Ontario and WELLAND, Ontario, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linamar Corporation and Regen Resources today announced a strategic alliance aimed at advancing the commercialization of graphite assets located in Welland, Ontario, supporting the development of a domestic supply of battery-grade graphite for industrial and automotive applications.

The alliance brings together Regen's upstream graphite resource reserve of approximately 340,000 tonnes with Linamar's downstream processing capability, creating an integrated pathway from resource development to processed material aligned with end-customer requirements. The parties have also identified an initial offtake partner to support early commercial demand.

Development is expected to proceed in phases, with a focus on technical validation, operational readiness, and alignment with end-market needs. Commercial terms, valuation assumptions, and processing economics are not being disclosed at this time. Further disclosure will be made in accordance with applicable regulatory and securities requirements.

"This alliance reflects an execution-focused approach to developing Domestic and North American origin supply of this and other critical minerals that are imperative in the current climate," said Jim Jarrell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Linamar Corporation. "We anticipate tremendous customer interest for secure and comparatively green supply of graphite,"

Steve Charest, Chief Executive Officer of Regen Resources, said the partnership "connects a validated resource with established processing capacity and market demand."

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. At the heart of Linamar is the technologies we deliver; casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly and fully engineered products. We serve a broad variety of industries, from our On and Off Highway Mobility business to our Agricultural and Access businesses to new areas of expansion in MedTech, Water, Power, Defense and Robotics. We proudly market our global, class leading products under the brands Linamar, Skyjack, MacDon, Salford, Bourgault and McLaren Engineering. Linamar has over 36,000 employees in 86 manufacturing locations, 17 R&D centers and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $10.5 billion in 2024. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

To the extent any forward-looking statement in this press release constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to risks. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations. Any future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks used herein is neither audited nor reviewed. Where possible, the information has been constructed by management from available audited or audit reviewed financial statements. Where no audited or audit reviewed information has been available, additional management accounting information has been utilized to construct the financial information. The targets set forth in future-oriented financial information, and the related assumptions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Linamar believes there is a reasonable basis for these targets, such targets may not be met. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on any future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks.

For further information regarding this release please contact

Mark Stoddart (519) 836-7550


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.