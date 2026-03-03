Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D9JS | ISIN: KYG2677P1054 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.03.26 | 22:00
0,081 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVIS COMMODITIES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAVIS COMMODITIES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 05:24 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DAVIS COMMODITIES LIMITED: Davis Commodities Announces Effective Date of Trading of Shares on a 20-for-1 Reverse Share Split Basis

SINGAPORE, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited ("Davis Commodities" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DTCK), a global agri-commodity trading company, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved the implementation of a 20-for-1 reverse share split (the "Reverse Split") of the Company's Class A ordinary shares ("Class A Ordinary Shares") and Class B ordinary shares ("Class B Ordinary Shares"). The Reverse Split was previously approved by shareholders on February 4, 2026 and trading of shares commences on a split-adjusted basis on March 9, 2026.

Under the terms of the Reverse Split, every 20 issued and unissued Class A Ordinary Shares will be consolidated into one Class A Ordinary Share, and every 20 issued and unissued Class B Ordinary Shares will be consolidated into one Class B Ordinary Share. Following the Reverse Split, the par value of each Class A Ordinary Share and Class B Ordinary Share will increase from US$0.000000430108 to US$0.00000860216. No fractional shares will be issued; any fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The Company's Class A Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DTCK." The new CUSIP number for the Class A Ordinary Shares following the Reverse Split will be G2677P113.

The Reverse Split is intended to help the Company maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and potentially improve the market trading price of its shares.

For further information, please visit https://ir.daviscl.com

About Davis Commodities Limited

Based in Singapore, Davis Commodities Limited is an agricultural commodity trading company that specialises in trading sugar, rice, and oil and fat products in various markets, including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company sources, markets, and distributes commodities under two main brands, Maxwill and Taffy, in Singapore. The Company also provides customers of its commodity offerings with complementary and ancillary services, such as warehouse handling and storage and logistics services.

The Company utilises an established global network of third-party commodity suppliers and logistics service providers to distribute sugar, rice, and oil and fat products to customers in over 20 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.