Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 07:06 Uhr
EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS finalized the sale of a subsidiary in Latvia

EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS finalized the transaction by which the fund sold 100% of the EfTEN Krustpils SIA (new business name ROLANDS S, SIA) subsidiary shares, which owns the DSV logistics building in Riga.

Earlier (i.e. 10.02.2026), the fund announced about the sale agreement of the subsidiary. The preconditions for closing of the transaction set forth in the sale contract have been met. The fund will receive a total of 5.6 million euros from the transaction, which will be used for new investments.

Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 655 9515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
