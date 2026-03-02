Anzeige
Alamo Group Inc.: Alamo Group Announces Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year End 2025

SEGUIN, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights:

Fourth Quarter Results:

  • Net sales of $373.7 million compared to $385.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Fully diluted EPS was $1.28 per share and adjusted fully diluted EPS was $1.70 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $44.8 million was 12.0% of net sales
  • Continued optimizing our manufacturing footprint to reduce fixed cost and streamline operations
  • Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Petersen Industries, a leader in grapple equipment serving bulky waste end market; the transaction successfully closed in January 2026

Full Year Results:

  • Net sales of $1,603.7 million compared to $1,628.5 million in 2024
  • Fully diluted EPS was $8.59 per share and adjusted fully diluted EPS was $9.37 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $216.9 million was 13.5% of net sales
  • Operating cash flow was $177.5 million, resulting in a 171% conversion of net income to cash
  • Total debt was $205.7 million and cash was $309.7 million, or $103.9 million in excess of debt

Robert Hureau, Alamo Group's President, and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Fiscal year 2025 was a year of transition as we position our Company for long term growth and success. Over the past few months, we've taken several decisive steps to strengthen our foundation including restructuring certain manufacturing facilities, reshaping the organizational structure, sharpening our commercial and operational priorities, accelerating our M&A engine and setting a clear vision for the future. Despite the challenges in the quarter, I'm excited about where we are taking our company and the success that lies ahead."

Fourth Quarter Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $373.7 million, a decrease of 3.0% compared to $385.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.28 compared to $2.33 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.70 compared to $2.39 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $44.8 million, or 12.0% of net sales, compared to $51.8 million, or 13.4% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Industrial Equipment Division were $234.9 million, an increase of 4.2% compared to $225.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Industrial Equipment Division was $41.5 million, or 17.7%, compared to $35.5 million, or 15.7%, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Vegetation Management Division were $138.7 million, a decrease of 13.2%, compared to $159.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Vegetation Management Division was $3.2 million, or 2.3%, compared to $16.3 million, or 10.2%, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mr. Hureau commented, "The fourth quarter reflected mixed performance for the Company. Our Industrial Equipment Division delivered stellar results while our Vegetation Management Division continued to experience headwinds. The Vegetation Management Division continued to face weak end-market demand, particularly in tree care and recycling, agriculture and municipal mowing. Each of these markets was impacted by low housing demand, low crop prices, elevated interest rates, and further amplified by tariff-driven costs and uncertainty. Amid these end market dynamics, we intensified our focus on cost discipline and continued to improve manufacturing throughput, particularly in those facilities that underwent consolidation earlier in the year. These actions are showing significant progress."

He further added, "Regarding the Industrial Equipment Division, we performed quite well in terms of net sales growth, adjusted EBITDA margins, and solid bookings. The Excavator and Vacuum Truck, and Sweepers and Safety businesses delivered double-digit growth in net orders and net sales. Snow performed quite well also. The Division delivered impressive adjusted operating income of 14.9%, benefiting from strong net sales and favorable mix.

In addition, total Company cash flows were also strong enabling investment in the business and positioning us well to take advantage of a growing pipeline of acquisition targets."

Full Year Results
Net sales for the full year 2025 were $1,603.7 million, a decrease of 1.5% compared to $1,628.5 million for the full year 2024. Net income per fully diluted share for the full year 2025 was $8.59 compared to $9.63 for the full year 2024. Adjusted net income per fully diluted share for the full year 2025 was $9.37 compared to $10.12 for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 was $216.9 million, or 13.5% of net sales, compared to $228.4 million, or 14.0% of net sales, for the full year 2024.

Net sales for the full year 2025 in the Industrial Equipment Division were $949.7 million, an increase of 12.6% compared to $843.3 million for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 in the Industrial Equipment Division was $157.5 million, or 16.6%, compared to $136.1 million, or 16.1%, for the full year 2024.

Net sales for the full year 2025 in the Vegetation Management Division were $654.1 million, a decrease of 16.7% compared to $785.2 million for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 in the Vegetation Management Division was $59.4 million, or 9.1%, compared to $92.3 million, or 11.8%, for the full year 2024.

Operating cash flow for the full year was $177.5 million. At December 31, 2025, total debt was $205.7 million and total cash was $309.7 million. Reflecting the resilience of the Company's business and continued confidence in its future, the Company increased its quarterly dividend from $0.30 to $0.34 per share. This 13.3% increase in the dividend per share highlights the Company's strong financial position and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Mr. Hureau commented, "Our strong cash generation and solid balance sheet create tremendous opportunity for us to invest in the business and advance our long-term strategy. The acquisition of Petersen Industries is a great example of how we're positioning the Company for growth. We look forward to discussing our results and priorities in more detail during our upcoming earnings conference call."

Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 1-833-816-1163 (domestic) or 1-412-317-1898 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Tuesday, March 10, 2026 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (internationally), passcode 4809758.

The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events & and Presentations") on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.

About Alamo Group
Alamo Group is a leader in the manufacture and sale of high-quality, purpose-built industrial and vegetation management equipment. We serve end-markets such as infrastructure building and maintenance, industrial construction, public works, land maintenance, agriculture and tree care. Our products are sold to independent equipment dealers and directly to contractors and municipalities. Product categories include vocational products (vacuum trucks, street sweepers, roadside safety equipment, excavators, and snow removal equipment) and light machinery (tractor mounted mowing equipment, land maintenance and recycling equipment) as well as related after-market parts and services. The Company operates two divisions: the Industrial Equipment Division and the Vegetation Management Division. Founded in 1969, the Company has approximately 3,800 employees and operates 27 manufacturing facilities in North America, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following:adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including tariffs, trade wars, and the effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(Tables Follow)

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


12/31/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025


12/31/2024

Net sales:








Vegetation Management

$ 138,746


$ 159,802


$ 654,053


$ 785,199

Industrial Equipment

234,904


225,521


949,662


843,314

Total Net Sales

373,650


385,323


1,603,715


1,628,513









Cost of Sales

288,649


293,535


1,205,898


1,216,025

Gross Margin

85,001


91,788


397,817


412,488


22.7 %


23.8 %


24.8 %


25.3 %









Selling, general and administration expense

58,260


53,295


229,657


231,453

Amortization Expense

4,210


4,052


16,547


16,227

Income from Operations

22,531


34,441


151,613


164,808


6.0 %


8.9 %


9.5 %


10.1 %









Interest Expense

(4,102)


(3,473)


(14,877)


(20,548)

Interest Income

1,614


760


5,569


2,637

Other Income (expense)

1,263


2,730


(2,793)


2,731









Income before income taxes

21,306


34,458


139,512


149,628

Provision for income taxes

5,794


6,377


35,711


33,698









Net Income

$ 15,512


$ 28,081


$ 103,801


$ 115,930









Net Income per common share:
















Basic

$ 1.29


$ 2.35


$ 8.64


$ 9.69









Diluted

$ 1.28


$ 2.33


$ 8.59


$ 9.63









Average common shares:








Basic

12,033


11,979


12,018


11,968









Diluted

12,082


12,043


12,077


12,037









Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)


December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 309,659



$ 197,274


Accounts receivable, net


276,866



305,561


Inventories


383,252



343,363


Other current assets


28,316



11,297


Total current assets


998,093



857,495









Rental equipment, net


61,102



52,942









Property, plant and equipment


165,977



158,332









Goodwill


214,611



203,027


Intangible assets


144,932



151,360


Other non-current assets


21,901



27,123









Total assets


$ 1,606,616



$ 1,450,279









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable


$ 125,130



$ 84,505


Income taxes payable


2,332



13,259


Accrued liabilities


75,905



77,537


Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations


15,000



15,008


Total current liabilities


218,367



190,309









Long-term debt, net of current maturities


190,748



205,473


Long term tax payable


470



626


Other long-term liabilities


24,113



24,619


Deferred income taxes


24,215



10,998


Total liabilities


457,913



432,025









Total stockholders' equity


1,148,703



1,018,254









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,606,616



$ 1,450,279


Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Year Ended December 31,


2025


2024

Operating Activities




Net income

$ 103,801


$ 115,930

Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Provision for doubtful accounts

129


1,718

Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment

27,084


26,865

Depreciation - Rental equipment

11,740


9,992

Amortization of intangibles

16,547


16,227

Amortization of debt issuance

703


703

Stock-based compensation expense

9,938


9,141

Provision for deferred income tax expense (benefit)

10,583


(3,607)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(2,564)


(639)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

40,618


47,012

Inventories

(28,135)


26,494

Rental equipment

(19,741)


(23,830)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

6,823


(2,608)

Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities

30,243


(15,673)

Income taxes payable

(27,375)


1,000

Long-term tax payable

(156)


(2,007)

Other long-term liabilities, net

(2,695)


3,060

Net cash provided by operating activities

177,543


209,778





Investing Activities




Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(18,283)


-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(30,627)


(24,993)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

4,480


3,045

Purchase of patents

(1,763)


(233)

Net cash used in investing activities

(46,193)


(22,181)





Financing Activities




Borrowings on bank revolving credit facility

50,000


195,000

Repayments on bank revolving credit facility

(50,000)


(195,000)

Principal payments on long-term debt and finance leases

(15,007)


(15,069)

Contingent consideration payment from acquisition

-


(4,402)

Dividends paid

(14,415)


(12,442)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,650


1,912

Common stock repurchased

(3,022)


(1,972)

Net cash used in financing activities

(30,794)


(31,973)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

11,829


(10,269)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

112,385


145,355

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

197,274


51,919

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 309,659


$ 197,274





Cash paid during the period for:




Interest

$ 14,735


$ 20,787

Income taxes

52,932


40,426

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "Non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS, related to certain items that the management believes are not indicative of underlying performance. Adjusted Operating Income accounts for these impacts on a pre-tax basis and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS are calculated on a after-tax basis. Management believes isolating certain items from the core operating performance improves comparability across periods, and reflects how management plans and assesses the business.

Attachment 2 shows reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA.

Attachment 3 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as Backlog, Adjusted Operating Income, Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA.

Attachment 4 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division.

Attachment 1

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands, except per share numbers)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Operating Income


$ 22,531


$ 34,441


$ 151,613


$ 164,808

CEO Transition(1)


-


-


2,310


-

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


1,647


-


3,274


-

Restructuring Expenses(3)


7,323


1,002


9,262


4,228

Gradall Strike(4)


-


-


-


3,556

Adjusted Operating Income


$ 31,501


$ 35,443


$ 166,459


$ 172,592

Adjusted Operating Income % net sales


8.4 %


9.2 %


10.4 %


10.6 %



















Net Income


$ 15,512


$ 28,081


$ 103,801


$ 115,930

CEO Transition(1), net of tax benefit $- and $591, respectively


-


-


1,719


-

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2), net of tax benefit $422 and $838, respectively


1,225


-


2,436


-

Restructuring Expenses(3), net of tax benefit $1,318 and $226, $1,815, and $952, respectively


3,832


776


5,274


3,276

Gradall Strike(4), net of tax benefit $ - and $851, respectively


-


-


-


2,705

Adjusted Net Income


$ 20,569


$ 28,857


$ 113,230


$ 121,911



















Fully Diluted EPS


$ 1.28


$ 2.33


$ 8.59


$ 9.63

CEO Transition(1)


-


-


0.14


-

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


0.10


-


0.20


-

Restructuring Expenses(3)


0.32


0.06


0.44


0.27

Gradall Strike(4)


-


-


-


0.22

Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS


$ 1.70


$ 2.39


$ 9.37


$ 10.12







Notes:





1.

CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses.





2.

Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals.





3.

Restructuring expenses include severance cost, relocation and set up cost, reduction in the realizable value of inventory as a result of strategic brand review, offset by gain on sale of Gibson City, Illinois facility.





4.

Gradall strike represents lost profitability during the 5-week labor strike in Q2, 2024.

Attachment 2

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Net Income


$ 15,512


$ 28,081


$ 103,801


$ 115,930










Interest, net


2,488


2,713


9,308


17,911

Provision for income taxes


5,794


6,377


35,711


33,698

Depreciation


9,961


9,573


38,824


36,857

Amortization


4,210


4,052


16,547


16,227

EBITDA


$ 37,965


$ 50,796


$ 204,191


$ 220,623

EBITDA % net sales


10.2 %


13.2 %


12.7 %


13.5 %










Adjustments:









CEO Transition(1)


$ -


$ -


$ 2,310


$ -

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


1,647


-


3,274


-

Restructuring Expenses(3)


5,150


1,002


7,089


4,228

Gradall Strike(4)


-


-


-


3,556

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 44,762


$ 51,798


$ 216,864


$ 228,407

Adjusted EBITDA % net sales


12.0 %


13.4 %


13.5 %


14.0 %






Notes:





1.

CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses.





2.

Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals.





3.

Restructuring expenses include severance cost, relocation and set up cost, reduction in the realizable value of inventory as a result of strategic brand review, offset by gain on sale of Gibson City, Illinois facility.





4.

Gradall strike represents lost profitability during the 5-week labor strike in Q2, 2024.

Attachment 3

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Industrial Equipment Division Performance












Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Backlog






$ 400,955


$ 481,544










Net Sales


$ 234,904


$ 225,521


$ 949,662


$ 843,314










Income from Operations


33,104


27,973


128,645


108,251

Income from Operations % net sales


14.1 %


12.4 %


13.5 %


12.8 %










Adjustments:









CEO Transition(1)


$ -


$ -


$ 1,206


$ -

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


913


-


1,762


-

Restructuring Expenses(3)


1,027


-


1,027


-

Gradall Strike(4)


-


-


-


3,556

Adjusted Operating Income


$ 35,044


$ 27,973


$ 132,640


$ 111,807

Adjusted Operating Income % of sales


14.9 %


12.4 %


14.0 %


13.3 %










Depreciation


$ 5,712


$ 5,131


$ 22,174


$ 19,191

Amortization


1,258


1,127


4,774


4,508

Other income (expense)


(472)


1,249


(2,122)


605










EBITDA


$ 39,602


$ 35,480


$ 153,471


$ 132,555

EBITDA % net Sales


16.9 %


15.7 %


16.2 %


15.7 %

Adjustments:









CEO Transition(1)


$ -


$ -


$ 1,206


$ -

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


913


-


1,762


-

Restructuring Expenses(3)


1,027


-


1,027


-

Gradall Strike(4)


-


-


-


3,556

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 41,542


$ 35,480


$ 157,466


$ 136,111

Adjusted EBITDA % net sales


17.7 %


15.7 %


16.6 %


16.1 %




Notes:







1.

CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses.







2.

Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals.







3.

Restructuring expenses include severance cost, relocation and set up cost, reduction in the realizable value of inventory as a result of strategic brand review, offset by gain on sale of Gibson City, Illinois facility.







4.

Gradall strike represents lost profitability during the 5-week labor strike in Q2, 2024.

Attachment 3 (continued)

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Vegetation Management Division Performance












Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Backlog






$ 198,735


$ 187,102










Net Sales


$ 138,746


$ 159,802


$ 654,053


$ 785,199










Income from Operations


(10,573)


6,468


22,968


56,557

Income from Operations % net sales


(7.6) %


4.0 %


3.5 %


7.2 %










Adjustments:









CEO Transition(1)


$ -


$ -


$ 1,104


$ -

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


734


-


1,512


-

Restructuring Expenses(3)


6,296


1,002


8,235


4,228

Adjusted Operating Income


$ (3,543)


$ 7,470


$ 33,819


$ 60,785

Adjusted Operating Income % of sales


(2.6) %


4.7 %


5.2 %


7.7 %










Depreciation


$ 4,249


$ 4,442


$ 16,650


$ 17,666

Amortization


2,952


2,925


11,773


11,719

Other (income) expense


1,735


1,481


(671)


2,126










EBITDA


$ (1,637)


$ 15,316


$ 50,720


$ 88,068

EBITDA % net Sales


(1.2) %


9.6 %


7.8 %


11.2 %

Adjustments:









CEO Transition(1)


$ -


$ -


$ 1,104


$ -

Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)


734


-


1,512


-

Restructuring Expenses(3)


4,123


1,002


6,062


4,228

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 3,220


$ 16,318


$ 59,398


$ 92,296

Adjusted EBITDA % net sales


2.3 %


10.2 %


9.1 %


11.8 %




Notes:







1.

CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses.







2.

Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals.







3.

Restructuring expenses include severance cost, relocation and set up cost, reduction in the realizable value of inventory as a result of strategic brand review, offset by gain on sale of Gibson City, Illinois facility.

Attachment 4

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash










December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


Net Change








Current maturities


$ 15,000


$ 15,008



Long-term debt, net of current


190,748


205,473



Total Debt


$ 205,748


$ 220,481










Total Cash


309,659


197,274



Total Debt Net of Cash


$ (103,911)


$ 23,207


$ 127,118








Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division












Three Months Ended

December 31,




Change due to currency
translation


2025


2024


% change
from 2024


$


%











Vegetation Management

$ 138,746


$ 159,802


(13.2) %


$ 3,364


2.1 %

Industrial Equipment

234,904


225,521


4.2 %


1,453


0.6 %

Total Net Sales

$ 373,650


$ 385,323


(3.0) %


$ 4,817


1.3 %
































Twelve Months Ended
December 31,




Change due to currency
translation


2025


2024


% change
from 2024


$


%











Vegetation Management

$ 654,053


$ 785,199


(16.7) %


$ 3,986


0.5 %

Industrial Equipment

949,662


843,314


12.6 %


(94)


- %

Total Net Sales

$ 1,603,715


$ 1,628,513


(1.5) %


$ 3,892


0.2 %











SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
