Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922244 | ISIN: US3602711000 | Ticker-Symbol: FU5
Frankfurt
03.03.26 | 08:03
17,200 Euro
+2,99 % +0,500
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,10018,70008:34
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 22:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chief Human Resources Officer Bernadette Taylor To Retire From Fulton Financial Corporation

LANCASTER, Pa., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton") (NASDAQ: FULT) today announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Bernadette Taylor will retire from Fulton on June 5, 2026.

Following Taylor's retirement, Karen Grafje, currently Director of Total Rewards and HR Solutions, will be promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer.

Taylor joined Fulton in 1994 as Corporate Training Director and was promoted to leadership positions in Human Resources, becoming Chief HR Officer in 2015.

"Bernadette has been instrumental in developing our company culture that sets us apart and helps us attract talented colleagues," said Curt Myers, Fulton's Chairman, CEO and President. "Collaborating with leadership across the company, Bernadette and her team have created a workplace that empowers us to better serve our customers and communities. I wish her all the best in retirement!"

"Throughout my career at Fulton, I have been grateful for the opportunity to work with team members who are truly dedicated to changing lives for the better," Taylor said. "With Karen's leadership, the Human Resources team will continue to enhance our employee experience, and I am excited about the company's future."

Grafje joined Fulton three years ago, bringing more than 25 years of experience in human resources. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in industrial and labor relations, both from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Grafje's certifications include Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Society for Human Resource Management - Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and Certified Compensation Professional (CCP).

About Fulton Financial Corporation
Fulton Financial Corporation, a $32 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has more than 3,300 employees and operates 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

Contact:

Steve Trapnell


(717) 291-2739

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.