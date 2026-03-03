Sintana Energy Inc. Announces Commencement of 3D Seismic Acquisition Area Off-1, Uruguay

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the planned 3D seismic acquisition campaign on AREA OFF-1, offshore Uruguay, has commenced.

The AREA OFF-1 survey is being carried out by the contractor Viridien, using the BGP Prospector vessel, and will cover a total of approximately 4,300 km2. Acquisition fieldwork will take place over two seasons: February-April 2026 and November 2026-April 2027, with most acquisition relevant to the key prospects on AREA OFF-1 expected to be completed in the first season. Fast-track results from seismic acquired in the first season are expected in Q4 2026, with full PSDM results from the first season expected in Q2 2027.

Sintana Energy holds a 40% non-operated interest in the AREA OFF-1 block, following the farm-out in 2025 of a 60% operating interest to an affiliate of Chevron Corporation ("Chevron"), and is carried for the total anticipated cost of the 3D seismic acquisition program.

It is noted that commencement of seismic acquisition follows rejection by courts in Uruguay of several attempted interventions by activist groups, demonstrating the depth of the upfront preparatory work for the campaign, and the robustness of Uruguay's environmental consultation and permitting process. Sintana Energy remains committed to all operations with which it is associated being in compliance with the highest health, safety, and environmental standards.

Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer of Sintana Energy, commented: "We are excited to see activity on AREA OFF-1 beginning so soon after completion of our acquisition of Challenger Energy in December 2025. 3D seismic acquisition is a key next step in defining the potential of Uruguay's offshore embedded within our Transatlantic portfolio, and which is underpinned by a relationship with Chevron that spans the conjugate margins. We look forward to providing further updates on progress over the coming quarters."

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".

