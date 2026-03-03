Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the FGH200M long range, low power Wi-Fi HaLow module. Based on the Morse Micro MM8108 chipset and operating in the sub-1GHz license exempt frequency band, the module delivers enhanced penetration and broader coverage, over a range of approximately 1km, while supporting low power consumption and large-scale device connectivity.

The FGH200M module adopts the IEEE 802.11ah wireless networking protocol, also known as Wi-Fi HaLow, operating in the license-exempt Sub-1GHz spectrum. Designed to meet the evolving requirements of IoT connectivity, the FGH200M delivers extended Sub-1GHz signal coverage, enabling reliable device control at distances of up to one kilometer.

"We're excited to unveil the Quectel FGH200M," said Delbert Sun, Vice General Manager, Product, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "This ultra-compact module combines long-range transmission with low power consumption, large capacity and good penetration performance for mass-scale IoT deployments. We look forward to supporting customers with the FGH200M's attractive blend of capabilities across network performance, efficiency and robustness."

With up to ten times the range of traditional 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, the FGH200M is ideally suited for both indoor and outdoor IoT deployments. Its long-range, low-power performance makes it an excellent choice for applications including home and industrial automation, smart agriculture, smart cities, smart buildings, warehouses, retail environments, campuses, and other large-area IoT networks.

Achieving a maximum physical data rate of 43.3Mbps, the Quectel FGH200M operates in the 850-950MHz frequency band with a channel width of 1,2,4 or 8 MHz and a maximum output power of 26dBm. A single Quetel FGH200M access point can, in theory, support up to 8,191 IoT devices, making it suitable for massive IoT use cases. The module also supports USB 2.0, SDIO and SPI interfaces to provide maximized integration choices.

With an ultra-compact size of 11.0mm x 10.0mm x 2.0mm and weight of just 0.51g, the Quectel FGH200M can help to optimize end product size and design cost, fully meeting the needs of size-sensitive applications. Robustness is also assured with the module able to operate in the -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range with security maintained thanks to AES, SHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512, WPA3 and OWE encryption modes.

With this short-range module release, Quectel also offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance antennas designed to ensure optimal RF performance and simplified integration. By providing both the module and matched antenna solutions, Quectel enables customers to accelerate development, reduce design complexity, and achieve reliable connectivity across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other short-range technologies. This end-to-end approach helps streamline certification, improve time to market, and deliver robust wireless performance in demanding applications. Examples of antennas appropriate for the FGH200M module include the YECN009AA and YENT065W1BM.

Visitors to MWC Barcelona can find out more about the FGH200M Wi-Fi HaLow module and the complete end-to-end IoT solutions portfolio from Quectel on the Quectel stand booth 5A19 at the show.

