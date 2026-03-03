Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announces the FCE870Q Wi-Fi7 and Bluetooth 6.0 module. The module's higher peak data rate of 5.8Gbps, coupled with lower latency and strong network connection reliability, makes it ideal for over-the-top (OTT) services, high-definition video and augmented and virtual reality use cases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302323451/en/

Quectel launches FCE870Q Wi-Fi7 and Bluetooth 6.0 module for low latency use cases

Featuring 4K 4096 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM), an advanced modulation technique in Wi-Fi7 that increases data throughput by 20% compared to Wi-Fi6, the FCE870Q enables faster 4K and 8K streaming. Performance is also aided by the module's support for 320MHz enhanced multi-link single radio (eMSLR) technology which enables the faster data rate alongside ultra-low latency. A highlight of this module is the integration of Bluetooth 6.0 featuring built-in Channel Sounding to enable enhanced ranging accuracy and advanced proximity-based applications.

"We're delighted to launch the versatile, high data throughput, low latency FCE870Q module that is ideal for use cases that rely on high-definition video," said Delbert Sun, Product Head, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "It's great to be able to bring this powerful module that combines Wi-Fi7 with Bluetooth 6.0 and a raft of features to ensure reliable network connectivity for latency-sensitive use cases."

The inclusion of 2x2 MIMO technology and the FCE870Q's ability to operate in the 2.4, 5.0 and 6.0 GHz Wi-Fi frequency bands further assures connectivity performance. In addition, the module offers dual-mode Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) audio support with compatibility for 2Mbps BLE and BLE Long Range communications.

The FCE870Q also features high accuracy distance measurement (HADM) for precise location tracking. With dimensions of 15.0mm x 13.0mm x 1.8mm the module features a pin antenna interface and operates in the -30 °C to +85 °C temperature range.

With the release of the FCE870Q, Quectel further strengthens its end-to-end offering by pairing the module with high-performance, fully compatible antenna solutions such as the YECN009AA and YEBT002W1AM. These matched antennas are designed to optimise RF performance, simplify integration and accelerate certification, enabling customers to reduce development complexity while ensuring reliable, robust connectivity across demanding application environments.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302323451/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com