Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bright Eye Clinic Achieves Government Accreditation Amid Korea's Medical Tourism Growth

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Eye Clinic announced its official accreditation under the Korean Accreditation Program for Hospitals Serving Foreign Patients (KAHF), administered by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) under the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The accreditation is valid from April 25, 2025 to April 24, 2029, making Bright Eye Clinic the only ophthalmology clinic in Seoul with this certification.

Bright Eye Clinic Achieves Government Accreditation Amid Korea's Medical Tourism Growth

South Korea's medical tourism sector continues to expand, with 1.17 million foreign patients in 2024, the first time annual volumes exceeded one million. Vision correction procedures such as SMILE, LASIK, and LASEK are increasingly chosen by international patients seeking efficient care, predictable scheduling, and specialist expertise.

Bright Eye Clinic's international pathway includes:

  • Multilingual support - English, Chinese(Traditional, Simplified), Arabian, Russian, Japanese, French, Mongolian, Indonesian
  • Dedicated patient coordinators
  • Individualized explanations and treatment plans
  • Efficient scheduling and transparent pricing
  • Assistance with visa and insurance documentation
  • English, Chinese-language medical records for follow-up abroad

The clinic previously earned ZEISS (Germany) certification for surpassing 100,000 SMILE procedures in 2022, and by December 2025 had completed 140,000 SMILE cases.

"Receiving KAHF accreditation underscores our commitment to patient safety and international readiness," said a Bright Eye Clinic spokesperson. "We are proud to deliver world-class refractive surgery services to patients worldwide."

Medical experts emphasize that vision correction requires individualized planning, especially for international patients. Accreditation and standardized pathways are expected to strengthen trust among cross-border patients seeking safe, efficient care in Korea.

Inquiry https://en.brighteyesclinic.com/

Media Contact
[Younhwan, Choi], International Business Dept. Bright Eye Clinic | [judah@brightlife.co.kr] | [+82-10-4409-3994]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921227/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bright-eye-clinic-achieves-government-accreditation-amid-koreas-medical-tourism-growth-302698314.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.