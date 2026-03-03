Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA): 360° Mobility Mega Shows 2026 Highlights Taiwan's Strategic Leadership in Energy, Intelligence, and Ecosystem Integration

TAIPEI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global mobility industry accelerates toward electrification and intelligent transformation, Taiwan is emerging as a key force shaping the next era of transportation. With world-leading capabilities in semiconductors, automotive electronics, and ICT integration, Taiwan continues to drive innovation across the global mobility value chain.

In 2025, visitors from over 100 countries gathered to engage with local companies and create new global business opportunities.

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will host the 2026 edition of the 360° Mobility Mega Shows from April 14-17 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1). Integrating Taipei AMPA, E-Mobility Taiwan, and Autotronics Taipei, the exhibition delivers a unified platform structured around three strategic pillars: Green Mobility, Next Mobility, and Connected Mobility.

Green Mobility focuses on transportation electrification and advanced energy systems. Key exhibits include EV powertrains, charging infrastructure, energy storage integration, and battery testing technologies. Leading companies such as FUKUTA, EVALUE, ZEROVA Technologies, and CHROMA demonstrate Taiwan's expertise in electric drive systems and smart energy validation solutions, reinforcing the industry's shift toward low-carbon mobility.

Next Mobility centers on vehicle digitalization and AI-driven innovation. The show features automotive electronics, embedded systems, telematics, and smart cockpit technologies that reflect the evolution toward software-defined vehicles. Industry leaders including Foxconn, Advantech, TARC, CHIMEI MOTOR, and MiTAC showcase integrated solutions that enhance safety, connectivity, and operational efficiency in next-generation mobility platforms.

Connected Mobility underscores Taiwan's manufacturing depth and ecosystem integration capabilities. Spanning automotive components, lighting systems, aftermarket solutions, and system integration, exhibitors such as NHC, SONAR, EAGLE EYES, Wolf's Head, and MING MING demonstrate how traditional manufacturing excellence converges with electric and intelligent mobility technologies. This ecosystem-driven approach positions Taiwan as a strategic hub linking global suppliers, technology innovators, and OEM partners.

Beyond the exhibition floor, the 2026 program features the 360° Mobility Forum, curated 1-on-1 Procurement Meetings, and the ESG Achievement Series, designed to foster high-level dialogue, strategic collaboration, and sustainable industry advancement.

Industry professionals and international media are invited to experience the future of mobility under the 2026 theme, "Empower Every Move." Online pre-registration is now open at http://www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923203/In_2025__visitors_from_over_100_countries_gathered_to_engage_with_local_companies_and_create_new_glo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/360-mobility-mega-shows-2026-highlights-taiwans-strategic-leadership-in-energy-intelligence-and-ecosystem-integration-302700809.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.