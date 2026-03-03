Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Malibu Life Announces Hiring of COO

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Malibu Life Announces Hiring of Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Growth and Expand Reinsurance, Product, and Distribution Capabilities

George Town, Cayman Islands - March 3, 2036 - Malibu Life Holdings Limited ("Malibu Life" or the "Company") today announced key leadership appointments to accelerate growth and strengthen its insurance and reinsurance platform. Robert Pavleszek has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, and Robert Hou, previously the Company's COO, has been named Head of Reinsurance.

These appointments reflect Malibu Life's continued investment in leadership with deep expertise across asset-liability origination, product manufacturing, distribution strategy, and institutional risk solutions - core capabilities that underpin the Company's differentiated, capital-efficient business model.

Robert Pavleszek Named Chief Operating Officer

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Pavleszek will oversee Malibu Life's operating platform, with responsibility for scalable infrastructure, operational discipline, and the continued expansion of product and distribution capabilities. He will work closely with the Company's management team to further integrate Malibu Life's operating entities and support the buildout of an industry-leading retail business.

Mr. Pavleszek brings an extensive track record in strategy, corporate development, and operating platform transformation. His experience includes senior management roles at leading mutual insurers such as USAA Life Company and Guardian Life, as well as sponsor-backed platforms, where he helped drive profitable growth, expand into new markets, and modernize operating environments through technology and data-driven initiatives.

Robert Hou Appointed Head of Reinsurance

Mr. Hou, who previously served as Malibu Life's Chief Operating Officer while acting as Third Point's Head of Insurance Solutions, will now lead the continued expansion of the Company's reinsurance business, a core strategic growth engine. In this role, he will focus on advancing institutional client solutions and scaling Malibu Life's liability-driven investment platform.

Mr. Hou has played a central role in the establishment of Malibu Life, including the launch of Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC and the acquisition of TruSpire Retirement Insurance Company. He will now focus on expanding Malibu Life's presence in the asset-intensive reinsurance market, partnering with insurers to develop customized capital solutions through flow and block reinsurance transactions, while collaborating on asset strategies that enhance capital efficiency and asset-liability alignment.

Malibu Life will leverage its strategic partnership with Third Point to deliver differentiated asset origination and portfolio construction capabilities designed to optimize capital, manage risk, and align assets with long-duration liabilities.

A Managing Director at Third Point and Head of Insurance Solutions, Mr. Hou brings significant experience in insurance asset management, structuring insurance solutions, and building institutionally scaled platforms. His prior roles at Blackstone and other leading financial institutions focused on insurance portfolio management, corporate development, and M&A.

Leadership Positioned to Scale an Integrated Insurance and Reinsurance Platform

"Malibu Life is entering its next phase of growth and strengthening our executive bench is critical to that journey," said Gary Dombowsky, Chief Executive Officer. "Robert Pavleszek's experience modernizing operating platforms and driving profitable expansion, combined with Rob Hou's deep expertise in asset-intensive reinsurance and capital solutions, positions us to accelerate execution across both our retail and institutional businesses. Together, they enhance our ability to scale responsibly and deliver sustainable value across our integrated insurance and reinsurance platform."

About Us

Malibu Life Holdings Limited is a publicly traded insurance and reinsurance platform listed on the London Stock Exchange. (LSE: MLHL). Its subsidiary entity, Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC Ltd, partners with insurers by providing capital-efficient, asset intensive reinsurance solutions and is expanding its capabilities into direct annuity originations through strategic acquisitions. The Company targets predictable, scalable growth in the rapidly expanding U.S. fixed annuity market.

Media Contact:

Kekst CNC

Richard Campbell

+44 7775 784 933

Elisabeth Heilbronner-Lahoud

+44 7779 867 219

Investor Relations

+1 212-715-6707

ir@malibuinsurance.com