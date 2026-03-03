Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 08:31
111,70 Euro
-1,46 % -1,65
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 08:10 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Publication of transparancy notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(Art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)


Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received an updated transparency notification on 27 February 2026, which states that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC has a stake of 3.00% in KBC Group (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments). Consequently, the total stake of FMR LLC (group) in KBC Group now amounts to 4.66%.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

  • Reason for the notification(s): "acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights"
  • Notification(s) by: FMR LLC
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
  • Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed / notification is updated: 23 February 2026.
  • Threshold that is crossed: KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply.
  • Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 662 783
  • Notified details: see annex.
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).
  • The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.

Attachment

  • 20260303-pr-trp-fmr-en

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
