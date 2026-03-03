Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GM
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 09:39
65,48 Euro
-1,53 % -1,02
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,0665,4310:03
65,5065,8709:53
Dow Jones News
03.03.2026 09:03 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MHM Corporate: convenes GM on March 27th

DJ MHM Corporate: convenes GM on March 27th 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: convenes GM on March 27th 
03-March-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM CORPORATE convenes a general meeting on Friday, March 27, 2026 
 
Paris, France - 3 mars 2026, 8h30 - MHM CORPORATE (« MHM ») announces the convening of an ordinary general meeting on 
Friday, March 27, 2026 at 11:00 a.m., at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11, avenue de l'Opéra - 
75001 Paris. 
 
As a reminder, this ordinary general meeting has been called to appoint two new statutory auditors to replace the firms 
R.B.A. and Deloitte & Associés, who resigned on February 9, 2026. 
 
Following discussions with several candidates, the company will propose that its shareholders approve the appointment 
of the firms GRANT THORNTON, represented by Mr. Laurent Bouby, and EXCO SOCODEC, represented by Mr. Loïc Valichon. 
These two new statutory auditors will be appointed for a term lasting until the expiration of their predecessors' 
mandates, i.e., until the close of the annual ordinary general meeting to be held in 2031 to approve the financial 
statements for the year ending December 31, 2030. 
 
The notice of meeting for this general assembly was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) 
on Friday, February 20th, 2026. The official notice of convocation will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces 
Légales Obligatoires on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. 

* * * 
 
About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM - AGO 27.03.26 - GM convocation 
=------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2283424 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2283424 03-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2283424&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2026 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.