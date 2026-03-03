DJ MHM Corporate: convenes GM on March 27th

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: convenes GM on March 27th 03-March-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM CORPORATE convenes a general meeting on Friday, March 27, 2026 Paris, France - 3 mars 2026, 8h30 - MHM CORPORATE (« MHM ») announces the convening of an ordinary general meeting on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 11:00 a.m., at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11, avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris. As a reminder, this ordinary general meeting has been called to appoint two new statutory auditors to replace the firms R.B.A. and Deloitte & Associés, who resigned on February 9, 2026. Following discussions with several candidates, the company will propose that its shareholders approve the appointment of the firms GRANT THORNTON, represented by Mr. Laurent Bouby, and EXCO SOCODEC, represented by Mr. Loïc Valichon. These two new statutory auditors will be appointed for a term lasting until the expiration of their predecessors' mandates, i.e., until the close of the annual ordinary general meeting to be held in 2031 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2030. The notice of meeting for this general assembly was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Friday, February 20th, 2026. The official notice of convocation will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM - AGO 27.03.26 - GM convocation =------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2283424 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2283424 03-March-2026 CET/CEST

